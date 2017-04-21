A sugarloaf cabochon sapphire of this size, color, and clarity is an extremely rare item to find.

The annual Baselworld tradeshow in Basel, Switzerland is the largest in the world for watches, but it is also one of the world’s largest fine jewelry showcases. Jewelry is eternal, it is made to bring happiness to those who wear it; each piece is crafted with that concept in mind.

New-York-based Bayco Jewels has always prided itself on finding the most precious stones in the world. Through various channels, the Hadjibays, the founders of the house, are able to source the finest precious stones and with the knowledge they have obtained over decades in this trade, they then re-cut each stone to amplify its maximum beauty. Each piece is then designed around the stones and hand made in the Bayco Atelier in New York City by expert jewelers. All the jewelry is inspected to make sure it meets the Bayco standard of excellence. From the smallest piece, to the most important, each piece of Bayco jewelry must be a symbol of perfection.

The collection consists of rings, earrings, bracelets, pendants, necklaces and brooches for women, as well as cufflinks for men.

Bayco The Imperial Colloction / The Celestial Pyramid

A superb 60 carat sugarloaf cabochon Burma sapphire set atop an intricate diamond pavé ring. The sapphire top is detachable from the ring and can be suspended from the accompanying diamond and cabochon sapphire necklace. A sugarloaf cabochon sapphire of this size, color, clarity, and perfect proportions is an extremely rare item to find. In addition, the provenance of Burma and the fact that this stone has been spared of heat enhancement make this a true pedigree stone.

Bayco The Imperial Collection / The Grand Mogok Ruby

A majestic ring centered upon an extremely rare and important 15 carat oval natural unheated Burma ruby set within a double row surround of pear-shaped colorless diamonds weighing 14 carats total. Natural unheated Burma rubies of gem quality are rare over 5 carats, extremely rare over 10 carats, and almost impossible to find over 15 carats. The important size, vivid red color, brilliancy, crystalline material, transparency,and shape are all characteristics that combined make this gemstone a true rarity in nature and one of the most important rubies in the world.

The fine jewelry company was established in New York in 1981 by brothers Moris and Giacomo Hadjibay. The two brothers, having spent their youth in Italy learning the precious gemstone trade from their father, fabled gemstone dealer Amir Hadjibay, decided to join forces in New York to start their own venture. From the beginning it was decided that they were only to make one of a kind pieces of jewelry, to showcase the rare precious stones that they posses. Over the last 36 years, Bayco has grown significantly. Moris’ sons, Marco and Manuel, have joined the company. Today Bayco is one of the leading names in the high jewelry sector, providing fabulous jewels to many different markets, such as the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, the Middle East, & Australia. Bayco jewels adorn royalty and the social elite worldwide.