Travelers’ Choice for Rentals Winners. Here are the results for the second annual Travelers’ Choice awards for Rentals released by TripAdvisor.

The awards recognize 30 of the best holiday homes across the globe in three categories — luxury ($300+ USD per night), mid-range ($100 – 150 USD per night), and affordable ($99 USD per night and under). Types of home rental in each category range from a lodge near Kruger National Park to a cozy apartment in Rome, and a luxe private villa in Greece. A Costa Rican beach rental ranks first on the luxury list, with a private pool, outdoor shower, and concierge services all included in your stay. The awards are global and winning rentals are located in the following countries:

Canada, Costa Rica, England, Greece, India, Ireland, Italy, Malta, Mauritius, Scotland, South Africa, the United States, and Wales.

The winning homes have traveler-loved amenities including private pools, hot tubs, breathtaking views, game rooms and more, and highlight why rentals’ popularity continues to grow among travelers. A recent TripAdvisor survey found that 64% of US travelers plan to stay in a vacation rental in 2018.

Travelers’ Choice awards are based on traveler ratings and reviews, as well as owner behaviors during the booking process, like response times and booking acceptance rates.

TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice awards are announced annually for categories including hotels, flights, destinations and restaurants. This is the second year that Travelers’ Choice awards have been announced for Rentals, with seven rentals appearing as repeat winners from last year.

1. Awarded Luxury Beach Villa – Pinilla, Costa Rica (4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, sleeps 12);

2. St. Michael’s – Kent, England (5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, sleeps 21);

3. Villa La Ruga – Lake Como, Italy (5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, sleeps 8);

4. The Kids will Totally Adore their Theme Rooms! – Orlando, Florida, USA (5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, sleeps 12);

5. Casa Cielo Volcano View Retreat – Arenal Volcano National Park, Costa Rica (3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, sleeps 8).

6. Palazzo Di P – Zakynthos, Greece (5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, sleeps 10);

7. Trenanthia Cottage – Gravenhurst, Canada (5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, sleeps 12.);

8. Little Upton Threshing Barn – Somerset, England (6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, sleeps 13).

9. VillaCasa 7 – Marbella – Costa del Sol, Spain. (7 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, sleeps 23).

10. Snowdon House in Snowdonia – Snowdonia National Park, Wales (5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, Sleeps 12).