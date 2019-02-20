This Fort Lauderdale estate offers accommodations for an up to 135-foot mega yacht

Known as Tarpon Pointe, 1575 Ponce De Leon Drive is currently listed for $27 million. The over 20,000-square-foot Fort Lauderdale estate offers rare riverfront that easily accommodates a mega yacht in ‘the Yachting Capital of the World’.

The private Mediterranean-style property situated on 1.41 acres, offering 270-degree river and skyline views, tropical landscaping, and a resort-style pool overlooking the New River with a three-story gazebo with clocktower and curved staircase.

Boasting over 590 feet of rare riverfront with accommodations for an up to 135-foot mega yacht, the 20,653-square-foot Fort Lauderdale estate owned by the late Wayne Huizenga — founder of Waste Management and co-owner of a trifecta of Florida sports teams including the Dolphins, Panthers and Marlins — will sell at auction next month via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace. Huizenga is the only person to have founded three Fortune 500 companies, also including AutoNation and Blockbuster Video.

The 10-bedroom, five-building compound features cathedral ceilings, custom ironwork and finishes, and floor-to-ceiling windows with river and peninsula water views; a grand foyer with a crystal chandelier; a kitchen with a wood-burning pizza oven and a separate caterer’s kitchen; a French-inspired glass conservatory; a master suite with a lounging area; a guest apartment; and an elevator, gym, workshop, theater, billiards room, staff office, and multiple safe rooms.

The luxury property by Concierge Auctions will sell Without Reserve in cooperation with Billy Nash of Nash Luxury at The Keyes Company. Bidding will be open March 26th through March 28th. The auction announcement follows the firm’s recent successful sale of Playa Vista Isle in nearby Hillsboro Beach, which broke the world record for the highest sale price ever achieved in the U.S. at auction.