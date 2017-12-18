The yacht owner wanted to have a hybrid eco-tender, a smaller sister-ship, with all the features of their Perini Navi sailing machine.

Lamberto Tacoli, Chairman and CEO of Perini Navi, announced the dates of the seventh edition of the 2018 Perini Navi Cup regatta which will take place at the yacht Club Costa Smeralda from 19­22 September 2018. Three days of coastal racing in the stunning emerald waters of the Sardinia, with spectacular social events shoreside, the Perini Navi Cup is the most important event on the calendar for Perini Navi owners and friends.

The event has been held biennially in Sardinia since 2004 and showcases the newest cutting-edge technology, as well as the sheer dimensions and luxury of some of the best sailing yachts in the world. For this reason, it has become one of the most anticipated events of the yachting season. The reason for the deviation from its usual biannual routine is due to the America’s Cup which took place in Bermuda during summer 2017.

The announcement came with the launch of two new, innovative projects: 25m Eco Tender and the new 42m S/Y E-Volution. According to Perini Navi’s Chairman and CEO, these new yachts further reinforce Perini Navi’s offering while at the same time, retain the core values of tradition, quality and innovation.

25m Eco Tender

This new hybrid eco-tender from Perini Navi, the Italian shipyard based in Viareggio, Italy, is a smaller sister ship, with all the characteristics of the bigger Perini Navi sailing yacht. The owner just wanted to make a smaller clone of his yacht. Designed in house by Franco Romani and his team, the aluminum 25m is a cross between a chase boat and a tender, with state of the art hybrid propulsion. The contemporary interior boasts a flexible layout, providing additional accommodation for family and guests.

Fully equipped, the 25m Eco Tender will even have two drones onboard to scout out remote areas and follows in the path of her impressive predecessors built by Perini Navi, namely M/Y Exuma, Galileo G and Grace E.

E­volution ­ 42m S/Y

The new 42m Evolution, designed together with American yacht designer Jim Pugh is also a progressive step for Perini Navi.

The 42m aluminum sloop has elegant lines and the stylish comfort that the Italian yard is renowned for, combined with a powerful sail plan, carbon fibre mast and rigging. A hybrid propulsion system has also been developed for the E­volution, combining both a diesel engine with an electric motor. The E­volution is ideal for long distance cruising and meets the needs of a new generation of owners seeking impeccable design, simple sailing and performance.

“With an order book of €106 million, Perini Navi currently has the following sailing and motor yachts in design and various build stages: 60m S/Y Seven (for delivery in early 2018) 60m S/Y (ketch), 42m S/Y, 25m M/Y. 53m M/Y 56m M/Y,” announced the shipyard that continues to collect awards for its nautical creations.

Perini Navi’s Sybaris won The Sailing Yacht over 40m and Interior Design trophies at the International Superyacht Society Awards 2017.