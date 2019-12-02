If you’re considering updating or upgrading your home’s windows, know that vinyl windows became the industry standard since they were introduced in the 1970s. However, they are not always the best choice, and you may need to look for niche products to see the full benefits of vinyl windows. This is why it’s important that you look at them from all angles so you can make a wise decision. Let’s look at some of the pros and cons of vinyl windows. We’ll also share advice on how to get the most out of your new windows.

The Pros of Vinyl Windows

One of the biggest benefits of vinyl windows is how affordable they are when compared with other options. They’re much cheaper than other options such as wood and fiberglass, and you’ll get great value when you pair them with high quality glass units.

Energy efficiency is another definite point in favor of vinyl windows. Vinyl windows have excellent thermal performance. This means they won’t let the heat outside seep into your home, and the energy you just spent cooling down your home won’t be wasted. Advances in vinyl window manufacturing eliminate air leaks around the windows as well.

Vinyl windows operate smoothly and efficiently. You won’t have to work to open the windows and let in a breath of fresh air. And contrary to popular misconceptions, vinyl windows won’t harm the environment or release chemicals into your home.

Vinyl is stable and durable, and it won’t warp or rot like wood. They can’t rust like metal frames, and won’t dent when hit by tree branches or baseballs like metal frames, either. Nor do vinyl frames need to be repainted the way wood does.

Vinyl windows are low maintenance. They can be removed from the frame when necessary. This means you could replace the window yourself if the panel is damaged, and you could take them out to clean them, as well. Handles and hinges are easily replaced, too.

Another point in favor of vinyl windows is that the vinyl isn’t sensitive to cleaning chemicals. You won’t damage the window frame when using over the counter cleaning solutions to wash the windows. If you choose vinyl windows with sash or tilt, you can clean the exterior of the windows without having to go outside.

One more reason why vinyl windows are such a great choice is because of their versatility. You can find them in a quasi-infinite number of colors, shapes and sizes, so you can really let your imagination run free.

The Cons of Vinyl Windows

Vinyl windows may come in many colors and styles, but they don’t come in the same array of colors as wood window frames. Furthermore, you can stain and repaint wood to your heart’s delight. With vinyl windows, you’d have to install whole new frames to change the color.

Metal frames have more design options for the trim and casing than vinyl windows. The solution for many is to choose vinyl windows with a traditional grid and neutral color.

Another thing you’ll have to watch for is the quality of the vinyl windows and the people you work with. These types of windows have exploded in popularity recently, and there are a lot of questionable products out there. This is why it’s essential that you get as much information on the contractors you work with, and the manufacturer of the product you’re intending to buy as well.

More Observations About Vinyl Windows

Vinyl windows have come a long way in the past thirty years. You can find vinyl windows with low-e glass, multiple panes, and extra insulation to dramatically improve the energy efficiency of the windows. This means you can enjoy greater comfort and efficiency from the vinyl windows than the standard, cheaper products.

Also, you have to work with people from your area who are familiar with your locale climate if you want to get the best out of your windows. Working with a reputable window installation LA/Ventura County company like American Vision will allow you to maximize their benefits. They can help you choose the best option for you needs, and make some neat additions as well. For example, they can do things like putting in sliding glass doors and in-glass pet doors. They also have products like Del Mar windows that let you secure the window while still letting in a breeze, and can also install custom vinyl windows in every other part of your home. If you want to learn more about them and their products, you can find more information here.

Vinyl windows can improve the comfort and energy efficiency of your home while reducing your workload. They’re also one of the lowest maintenance options you can find. However, you have to make sure that they’re installed professionally if you want to reap all of their benefits.