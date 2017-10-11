The Most Luxurious Homes in Miami

Luxury homes in Miami Beach are considered to be the most beautiful in the world. The city is within the most luxurious and desired places and it is easy to see why. The luxury houses in Miami Beach contain a lot of history, known as a cultural and entertainment capital. Miami Beach is also home to fabulous estates and exclusive neighbourhoods that allow residents to take advantage of everything that South Florida has to offer.

Those looking for a quieter life in Miami Beach are presented with the exclusive neighbourhoods of Star Island and Fisher Island, among others. Nowadays, luxury homes in Miami Beach are becoming more desirable as the oceanfront properties are very much in demand. Here are the 5 best luxury properties in Miami Beach.

Luxury starts with Paramount Bay at Edgewater Square where this incredible high-rise property welcomes all to the good life of Miami. If you’ve been in the area before there’s no way you have missed this glorious structure adjacent to the Omni District. Staying there will make you feel as if you’re living in a resort but instead of a holiday occasion, you can have that experience daily! If you’re looking for luxurious condos, you should start here.

Aria on the Bay is another high prestige building in the Edgewater neighbourhood. It is located exactly on the bay front, providing wonderful views right at your doorstep. The residences inside it are characterized as gracious and full of unique atmospheres. The amenities it offers make it a very appealing option for staying in Miami.

Gran Paraiso Residences certainly does not pale in comparison with the rest of the properties in fact it boasts for its convenient location in North Edgewater, really close to Wynwood Art District which is considered one of the best shopping areas in Miami. From the residence you’ll be faced with beautiful views of the bay. The property is also known for its magnificent beach club and culinarian’s favourite, Michael Schwartz restaurant.

A little further away from the rest but in an also great location we find the Reserve at Marina Palms, a luxurious condominium like no other in North Miami Beach. It is located in what is considered one of the most colourful and high class neighbourhoods of South Florida, and is known for its deluxe private yacht club which boasts over 750 feet of waterfront. If you’re into yachting this is definitely the place for you, not only for the club and the waterfront but also for the amenities and top of the world services that go with this property.

Last but not least we have Icon South Beach, which is a unique high-rise condominium that comes in an S-shape. It overlooks Biscayne Bay and is considered one of the best examples of perfect combination between style and function. Residents experience a lifestyle like no other, with magical views of the waterfront and the city while living in a space carefully designed for their taste, with each floor plan featuring a different theme.