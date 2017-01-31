The best anti-aging foods that keep you young and active

There a lot of anti-aging beauty products out there that can go a long way, but if you want to really slow down the clock, you need to start from the inside to outside. What you eat has so much to do with how you look and how well you will age.

If you eat rubbish, you will feel and look it too. What you eat directly affects your aging process. While there are plenty of foods which contain anti-aging properties that can help you stay young and fit.

But do you know the foods that are effective to fight and slow down aging? Following are natural anti-aging foods, which you must include in your diet to delay the aging process to look younger and active.

Papaya

It is highly concentrated in vitamins A, E, and C, which cleanses and provides your skin with proper nutrition. Application of papaya flesh on your skin can do wonders to your skin. It helps you to attain a good complexion and anti-wrinkle skin.

Eggs

The amino acids in eggs will contribute to your daily needs for the key elements in your body to function properly.

Most health experts agree that eating one or two eggs per day is healthy and will not cause a risk of heart disease, but rather provide you with improved health and longevity.

Oranges

Oranges are well-known for their vitamin C content and this is what is providing most of the anti-aging benefits to your body.

They keep you healthy and feel good. Oranges also contain a good amount of fiber giving you the daily fiber you need with energy.

Kiwi

The vitamins C and E in kiwi are outstanding antioxidants which help to keep your skin firm, prevent your skin from free radicals attack and slow down the formation of wrinkles.

Prevention from anti-aging and healthy skin is attained due to the minimization of photosensitive oxidation and exposure to the harmful ultraviolet radiations

Olive Oil

Olive oil contains certain fats, known as monosaturated fats which not only help you control the risks of heart diseases but also help in tissue building.

The secret behind this anti-aging food is that it contains certain polyphones and super powerful antioxidants.

Pumpkins

These pumpkins have plenty of antioxidants in them that can help you feel great, and pumpkin seeds also provide you with plenty of healthy fats and minerals which keep you young and active.

Beans

The protein present in beans can help you build lean muscle and you are getting plant protein instead of meat which comes fat, calories and cholesterol.

They are also source of antioxidants, which will help to protect your cells from free radical damage and help you from experiencing many of the problems that can occur as you age.

Oysters

Oysters contain minerals like selenium which help in preventing certain types of cancer and maintaining the health of some of your most important organs, your eyes.

It is more advisable to get your selenium from natural sources like oysters, rather than from supplements.

Ginger

You can add this anti-aging spice to your foods or consumed it as a soothing tea. It is also packed with nutrients and anti-inflammatory properties that may soothe arthritic symptoms. It fights against nausea and abdominal cramps.

Cinnamon

This is a tonic, stimulant that warms your whole system and helps in combating fatigue. Sprinkle a little on your cereal at breakfast to keep you going for the day.

Nuts (walnut)

Nuts like cashews, pecans, and almonds are good sources of omega-3 fats, especially walnuts. A quarter cup of walnuts can solely meet 91% of your omega-3 fats dietary requirement which increase brain function.

Walnuts are particularly high in polyunsaturated fatty acids and vitamin E which are naturally anti-aging and anti-inflammatory.

They contain a hormone that helps you sleep better, antioxidants with disease fighting properties, anti-aging skin benefits and many more health benefits.

Cucumbers

Cucumbers keep you hydrated make you look and feel young with plenty of energy.The silica content in them will help your joints, bones, and connective tissues, all key components as you age. They are low in calories which will help you to get healthy weight.

Tomatoes

Lycopene is at the heart of every tomato to acts as an internal sunscreen protecting your skin from UV radiation, sunspots and aging.

Tomatoes are rich in antioxidants, vitamin C for collagen strength and potassium which regulates the water and nutrient content of the cells in your skin. It also keeps your heart healthy.

Watermelon

It contains essential antioxidant vitamins such as vitamin A, B, C and E. What makes it so effective at turning back the clock is the citrulline.

Watermelon ranks on many healthy food lists, from being a top metabolism-enhancing food, to being a food that gives you energy.

It has detoxifying effects, it boosts your immune system and prevents you skin from the harmful wrinkles or discoloration.

Whole Grains

Whole grains have a number of benefits, in addition to being anti-aging. For example quinoa, brown rice, and oats are rich in fiber that aids digestive health, weightloss, better heart health and lowering your blood sugar.

They provide you with energy to get you through your day, or even through a workout.

Garlic

This is a strong herb that slows the aging process with other healing properties like cold prevention, wart removal, and to treat athlete’s foot.

It works as a good antiviral and antifungal agent which helps in enhancing your immune system, lowering blood pressure and cholesterol.

Berries

These are exotic fruits that make you to look younger. Starting from strawberries, blackberries and blueberries to acai berry. They arerich source of the important plant nutrient, flavonoids with anti-aging and anti-cancer effects.

They are highly concentrated with vitamin C, which helps to form and make the collagen stronger minimizing the wrinkles and discoloration of your skin.

Avocado

The complex vitamins B, E and biotin present in the avocados provide complete nourishment to the skin. The glutathione and oleic acid increases your immunity levels, prevent cancer, pacifying the process of anti-aging increasing your overall health.

It is also high in folate content which is important for skin cell regeneration and will give your skin a more youthful complexion.

Green Tea

Green tea is an herbal drink naturally high in plants derived elements. It contains catechin polyphenols, which will not only help you to lose excess fat but will make you look younger as well.

It also checks your cholesterol level, prevents heart disease and cancer, extending your lifespan by fighting aging.

Banana

This is a fruit has a broad spectrum of nutrients that your body need to keep all its systems functioning at full power.

It contains vitamin B-6, vitamin C and manganese which help in shielding your skin from destruction, regulating elasticity and coherence.

Honey

Instead of you adding sugar to your food, replace it with honey. It contains amazing nutrients like minerals, calcium, niacin, amino acids, enzymes, bioflavonoids, aroma compounds, vitamins and high level of antioxidant.

All these help to improve your immune system, combating anxiety and memory loss.

Leafy Green Vegetables

Green veggies like broccoli, kale, spinach, turnip greens, and cabbage are powerhouses of antioxidants that protect your body from free radicals which make you to age faster.

They are also rich in phytochemicals which help to prevent heart diseases, bolster your immune system and keep your brain healthy.

Apple and Pears

There’s an adage that says “eating one apple a day keeps you away from doctor, is totally true. The more white fleshed fruit you eat the better as far as reducing your stroke risk is concerned.

These fruits contain vitamin C and fiber which boost your immune system and keep you free from colds and other diseases as you grow.

Pomegranates

Pomegranate is rich various vitamins and minerals like phosphorus, riboflavin, especially urolithin (a molecule which is transformed by microbes in your gut to enable muscle cell to protect themselves against any major causes of aging).

Its seeds contain ellagic acid and punicalagin that support anti-aging by inhibiting free radical damage and help in promoting beautiful skin.

Snails

Snails (tiny gastropods) contain 4 mg of iron per serving compare to red meat you eat always. You are really missing a tasty and bioavailable source of iron.

It contains abundant iron which helps to prevent anemia and extend your lifespan.

Red wine and dark chocolate

Dark chocolate and red wines are great two sources of resveratrol (a powerful compound that helps to reverse any signs of cellular aging and block diseases from forming in your body). Cut down on fatty beverages, to get the full anti-aging benefits make sure to take dark chocolate and half glass of red wine.

Salmon

The omega-3 fatty acids in salmon, sardines, herring, and mackerel are an important anti- inflammatory agent for your body.

They are rich in antioxidants which fight aging process, support your skin, hair and skin elasticity by strengthening your skin-cell membranes. Salmon is one of the best foods to add to your diet.

Sauerkraut

Sauerkraut is a food rich in bacteria. It can help you to live long. The bacteria found in this food reduce inflammation, help your metabolism and boost your immune system which in turns adds more healthy years to your life.

Orange Vegetables

Sweet potatoes, carrots and squash are quintessential health foods rich in nutrients, antioxidants, and anti-aging properties.

Did you know that they did not only lengthen your lifespan but also make you to look sexier? These vegetables are also rich in beta-carotene, an important nutrient for the eyes.

Bottom line

Anti-aging can take on many different forms: it may refer to the way you look, the way you feel, as well as your longevity. The foods listed above touch all these aspects, helping you to look better, feel better, and live longer.

All what you need is to start incorporating them into your regular menu more often, plus get better body shape results when you workout. And enjoying the benefits they provide. Start eating more of them today to stay young, active and healthy.