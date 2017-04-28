Global clothing production doubled between 2000 and 2014. Let’s Change Fashion together.

Top names to join Copenhagen Fashion Summit: The next generation will not only be heard but also seen.

The world’s leading business forum on sustainable fashion, Copenhagen Fashion Summit 2017, unveils this year’s complete programme and important expected outcomes.

On 11 May 2017, decision-makers from the global fashion industry will gather in Copenhagen for the fifth edition of Copenhagen Fashion Summit. The world’s leading business forum on sustainable fashion, the Summit boasts an impressive line-up of more than 50 high level speakers who will engage in panel discussions and conversations to address the most critical issues that our industry and planet face.

Top names to join 2017 Copenhagen Fashion Summit

Under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Copenhagen Fashion Summit 2017 will present a line-up of high level speakers, including the CEO of Tiffany & Co. Michael Kowalski, The New York Times chief fashion critic Vanessa Friedman, circular economy authority Dame Ellen MacArthur, founder of EcoAge Ltd. Livia Firth, fashion designer Prabal Gurung, CEO of Hugo Boss Mark Langer and sustainability leaderWilliam McDonough. The 2017 Summit will be hosted by Amber Valletta, model and entrepreneur, and Tyler Brûlé,editor-in-chief of Monocle.

The voice of the next generation

In the days leading up to Copenhagen Fashion Summit, students from all over the world will gather to draft a proposed UN resolution on fashion to be presented on stage at the Summit and delivered to the UN later this year. The Youth Fashion Summit represents a collaboration between Global Fashion Agenda and Copenhagen School of Design and Technology (KEA) in partnership with Swarovski, one of the principal sponsors of Copenhagen Fashion Summit 2017.

The next generation will not only be heard but also seen. On 10 May 2017, a special project of the ISKO I- SKOOL Denim Design Award 2016 competition will present the sustainable fashion designs of ten international design students from Japan to USA. The winner will be chosen by a jury consisting of international fashion experts such as fashion professional Peter Copping and editor-at-large of Vogue India Bandana Tewari. The initiative is conceived by ISKO, the global leader in denim production and textile innovation and also one of the principal sponsors of Copenhagen Fashion Summit 2017.

Industry-wide collaboration takes leadership

Copenhagen Fashion Summit is the flagship event of the recently established non-profit, year-round initiative Global Fashion Agenda, whose mission is to mobilise the industry to transform the way we produce and consume fashion. To help set a common global agenda for the industry and spearhead this transition, Global Fashion Agenda has partnered with Kering, H&M, Target, Sustainable Apparel Coalition and Li & Fung as founding members. They represent some of the world’s foremost sustainability leaders in the high street, mainstream and luxury fashion sectors.