Who needs one? No one. Who wants one? Everybody.

The thrill of going faster then ever before. One step higher. This Go-Kart by Daymak can almost fly. Daymak C5 Blast Go-Kart is the fastest Go-Kart on the planet.

Toronto-based Daymak has developed the ultimate go kart machine using a combination of technologies creating the ultimate version! This Go-Kart is 100% electric and will reach 0 to 60 in less then 1.5 seconds! The EDF motors help reduce the weight of the Go-Kart making extremely light and fast.

“Our technology is just at the early stage. We plan to roll out other cool products, that will take us to a completely different dimension,” says the Daymak team.

Now in second decade of continuous operation, Daymak has become Canada’s official Alternative Vehicle provider. Daymak’s product lineup is divided up into categories:

– Off-road recreational vehicles, which encompass Dirt Bikes, ATV’s, Pocket Bikes, Go-carts, Golf Carts.

– Daymak ‘Green’ vehicles include mopeds, electric bicycles, electric scooters, and mobility scooters.



Made in Canada Daymak C5 Blast Go-Kart Ultimate is priced at $59,999 USD:

Acceleration: 0 to 60 (0 to 100 km) in 1.5 second;

Motor: 48v/10KW brushless DC motor;

EDF Motor Side 120mm EDF Motors 840KV x 8;

140mm EDF Motors 720KV x 4;

Battery: 2400 Wh combined Lithium Panasonic Cells;

5000mAH battery x 12;

Brakes: Rear hydraulic disc brake;

Daymak Drive 96V 400A Controller.