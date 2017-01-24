Art

Oscar nominations 2017: the full list

Best picture

Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester By the Sea
Moonlight

Best cinematography

Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence

Best supporting actor

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
Lucas Hedges (Manchester By the Sea)
Dev Patel (Lion)
Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)

Best documentary

Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
OJ: Made in America
13th

Best foreign language film

Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann

Best actor

Casey Affleck (Manchester By the Sea)
Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
Denzel Washington (Fences)

Best costume design

Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land

Best score

Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers

Best song

Audition (La La Land)
Can’t Stop the Feeling! (Trolls)
City of Stars (La La Land)
The Empty Chair (Jim: The James Foley Story)
How Far I’ll Go (Moana)

Best sound editing

Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully

Best sound mixing

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours

Best documentary short

4.1 Miles
Extremis
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets

Best production design

Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers

Best original screenplay

Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester By the Sea
20th Century Women

Best adapted screenplay

Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight

Best animated feature

Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life As a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia

Best animated short

Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper

Best supporting actress

Viola Davis (Fences)
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Nicole Kidman (Lion)
Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)
Michelle Williams (Manchester By the Sea)

Best film editing

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight

Best live-action short

Ennemis Interieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode

Best actress

Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
Ruth Negga (Loving)
Emma Stone (La La Land)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Best director

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)
Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By the Sea)
Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)

Best visual effects

Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best makeup and hairstyling

A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad

