Actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian Angelina Jolie is the new icon for Guerlain.

The new Ambassadress of Guerlain Parfumeur will donate all of her earnings from her role as the face of the new Mon Guerlain fragrance. The fragrance will be focused on notes of lavender and vanilla.

“We create perfumes for the women we admire” said Jacques Guerlain, creator of mythical fragrances such as Shalimar, L’Heure Bleue and Mitsouko.

Thierry Wasser, Guerlain’s Master Perfumer, drew his inspiration from Angelina Jolie to create a fragrance expressing the idea of the “notes of a woman”: the choices, emotions and dreams thatembody modern femininity.

Launching in March, Mon Guerlain is entirely a philanthropic project for Jolie. Angelina decided to donate her entire honorarium from the project to a charity of her choice.

The partnership between Angelina and Guerlain was agreed in Cambodia in December 2015, where she was directing her film First They Killed My Father. It has its roots, however, in Angelina’s childhood memory of her own mother’s love of a Guerlain powder.

Angelina Jolie is a filmmaker, Special Envoy of the UN Refugee Agency and co-founder of the Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative.

Jolie has been cited as one of the most influential and powerful people in the American entertainment industry, as well as the world's most beautiful woman, by various media outlets.

