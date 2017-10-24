Guerlain perfume boutique is inviting customers to give free rein to their creativity and celebrate the métier of perfumer.

Guerlain returns to Place Vendôme in Paris, France with dedicated fragrances boutique. The meticulously restored space is featuring the favorite materials of Jean-Michel Frank, the French interior designer of the original Guerlain boutique at Place Vendôme, including Roman travertine marble, straw marquetry, parchment and gypsum. Revisited by talented applied arts artisans, the decor resonates with the work initiated by Frank, Bérard and Giacometti.

The new Guerlain Parfumeur boutique marks a return to the origins of the luxury French Maison, which at its founding in 1828 set up shop on rue de Rivoli, rue de la Paix and then place Vendôme, where the perfumer’s reputation flourished. In 2017, Guerlain has selected the prestigious address 356 rue Saint Honoré for its new boutique, dedicated exclusively to high-end fragrances.

As at the Guerlain Parfumeur boutique in Brussels, there is a perfume cellar that stores perfumes under the ideal light and temperature conditions – with a precision to one degree – just like fine wines!

The boutique boasts a fragrance library containing 110 fragrances and unique digital consultation to determine the personal fragrance profile of visitors. There are also perfume fountains where you can refill Guerlain’s iconic Bee perfume bottles, as well as personal consultations to create a bespoke fragrance. And because no one fragrance should resemble another, bottles can be customized as well, with a choice of bottle size, ribbon, neck bow, color, and label.