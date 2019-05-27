McLaren redefines the rules of Grand Touring with this unique new car

Positioned alongside the established Sports, Super and Ultimate Series families, the new McLaren GT is a new McLaren for a new audience. Bold, elegant volumes flow seamlessly from nose to tail, encapsulating the beautifully crafted cabin.

The new McLaren GT combines McLaren’s design philosophies with classic Grand Tourer visual cues.

The luxury car provides an alternative to existing products in an expanding market segment. In re-imagining the spirit of traditional Grand Touring – long-distance driving in comfort, at higher speeds and with room for luggage – McLaren has also redefined the modern GT ownership experience with a car that is lighter, faster and more engaging than existing products in the segment, with greater space, comfort and usability.

Like all McLarens, the new GT has a carbon fibre structure that possesses exceptional strength and rigidity.

At 1,530kg (DIN), the McLaren GT is more than 130kg lighter than its closest core competitor and literally hundreds of kilogrammes less than other cars in the segment. With 620PS from its 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine, the power- to-weight ratio of the superlight new McLaren GT is a remarkable 405PS-per-tonne. At almost 4.7m, the new McLaren is longer than any of the cars in the McLaren Sports or Super Series. UK pricing starts at £163,000 including taxes.

With a launch control function optimising acceleration from a standing start, 0-100km/h (0-62mph) is achieved in 3.2 seconds (0-60mph in 3.1 seconds), 0-200km/h (0-124mph) is dispatched in 9.0 seconds. The maximum speed of the McLaren GT is 326km/h (203mph).

The bespoke MonoCell II-T monocoque – the T denoting ‘Touring’ – incorporates a carbon fibre rear upper structure that adds minimal weight but allows the creation of a 420-litre luggage area below the front-hinged, full-length glazed tailgate. The tailgate has a soft-close function as standard and can be optioned as electrically powered.

A golf bag or two pairs of 185cm skis and boots as well as luggage can be carried with ease, while a further 150 litres of storage at the front means the new McLaren GT can accommodate a total of 570 litres.

“The teardrop shape of the cabin, which stretches back to encompass the rear luggage area, follows the aerodynamic principles inherent in all McLarens, while the muscular rear fenders that form the side intakes for the high-temperature radiators are an example of how we merge both beauty and functionality to create breath-taking authentic designs. The new McLaren GT clearly stands out both as a new type of McLaren and a cutting-edge interpretation of a Grand Tourer for a new era,” said Rob Melville, Design Director, McLaren Automotive.

.

The electrically adjusted and heated seats, which are unique to the McLaren GT, have been engineered to meet the requirements of Grand Touring, being optimised for long-distance comfort, with the perfect amount of padding and shoulder and back support in combination with lateral control.

The finest high-quality materials are complemented by features such as the most sophisticated McLaren infotainment system to date; hidden-until-lit ambient lighting and the option of an electrochromic glazed panel in lieu of the standard carbon fibre composite gloss black roof, darkening or lightening at the touch of a button. Machined and knurled aluminium switches and controls – including the steering wheel-mounted gearshift paddles – contrast with gloss black surrounds for the infotainment screen, window switches, gear-selection console and air vent housings. A 12-speaker, Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system featuring carbon fibre sub-bass woofers and Kevlar mid-range drive units, is available.

The Nappa leather trim that features as standard can be upgraded to softgrain luxury leather or Alcantara, depending on which vehicle specification is chosen. Cashmere will become available as an additional choice towards the end of 2019 – the first time that this exclusive material has been used in a production vehicle. SuperFabric® trim for the rear luggage bay is another option, the innovative woven fabric that is infused with a layer of tiny armoured guard plates, providing increased resistance to stains, cuts, nicks and abrasions, as well as being breathable, easy to clean and quick to dry.

Another defining element of the new McLaren GT – and arguably what will cement its position as the new segment leader – is its dynamic prowess. The suspension, steering and brakes are all bespoke to the car and honed and optimised to provide an outstanding Grand Touring driving experience, with inherent balance, responsiveness and precision yet better ride comfort than any other McLaren.