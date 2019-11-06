Max Mara’s bold and electric Teddyverse

Not only has the Max Mara Resort 2020 look been redesigned for Harrods in an exclusive new hue, but step into Harrods’ ‘Teddyverse’ and you’ll find themed T-shirts and a range of accessories.

Winter at Harrods Exhibition Windows will be enveloped in the warm embrace of Max Mara’s cult Teddy coat, with a pop-up to showcase new styles, exclusive pieces and perfect Christmas gifts in the form of Teddy-inspired accessories (think scarves, belt bags, keyrings and more). Aptly named for its cuddly, fuzzy faux fur, the coat saw new iterations for AW19 in cornflower blue, sharp turquoise and warm mustard – but purists will love the limited-edition camel colour designed exclusively for the luxury London department store.

A modern classic from the label’s exquisite outerwear line-up, the Max Mara Teddy Bear Icon coat offers cocooning warmth in a plush blend of camel hair and silk. Credited as a ‘new icon’ by Creative Director Ian Griffiths after its debut in 2013, it has since become a favourite among the fashion set. The coveted piece creates oversized volume in a dense faux shearling finish, complemented by wide peak lapels for sartorial flair.

The sumptuously soft short teddy coat is created from a blend of alpaca, wool and silk, imagined in a bold, electric hue for the ultimate outerwear statement. The boxy profile radiates with a familiar, lived-in feel, guaranteeing not only head-turning style but extreme comfort too.

Crafted with a blend of sumptuous alpaca, the Max Mara Agar gloves boast a mitten design to keep you warm down to your fingertips. Providing a luxurious accent to your winter attire, the chic length rises above the wrist for coverage beyond the sleeve of your coat.

Combining practicality and style, Max Mara ear muffs are crafted with an easy-to-wear headband; slide them on and feel the softwool against your ears.

Lend a playful finish to your jacket or shirt this season with a signature Max Mara brooch. Boasting a crystal-studded design, the charming teddy bear shape celebrates the label’s iconic cuddly coats of the same name, which launched in 2013. Now able to accompany you on everyday adventures no matter the climate, it fastens securely with a gold-tone clasp at the reverse.

Add an unapologetically luxurious finish to your accessory line-up with the Max Mara keyring. Presenting a charming teddy

bear dressed in his best camel fur coat, he receives signature M embroidery to either foot and a logo patch sewn at the

reverse for subtle recognisable appeal. Use the press stud fastening to clip this playful flourish around a handle or secure

it to a loop by way of the gold-tone lobster clasp.