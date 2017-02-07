‘Mark Shaw: A Moment in Time’ opens immediately after London fashion Week.

Captivating photographic exhibition to open at No.8 Dover Street.

Aston Martin announced the opening of an exclusive exhibition of images by fashion and advertising photographer, Mark Shaw at No.8 Dover Street, London. The display of captivating works from one of the 1950s top photographers will open straight after London fashion Week on 23 February 2017 and run for six months.

No.8 Dover Street is Aston Martin’s brand experience centre located in one of London’s most sought after streets. The exclusive Mark Shaw exhibition entitled ‘Mark Shaw: A Moment in Time’ will reveal many of the hidden gems of his fashion and celebrity portfolio curated by the Mark Shaw Photographic Archive.

Mark Shaw had a prolific career and is best known for his portraits of Jacqueline and John F. Kennedy. His charming images of celebrities from Brigitte Bardot to Grace Kelly, Dame Elizabeth Taylor and Coco Chanel and iconic fashion images celebrating the creations from Dior, Balmain and Givenchy graced the pages of LIFE magazine, the fashion magazines of the day and other publications. Upon his untimely death in 1969 at the age of 47, most of his work was put into storage where it remained unseen for over 40 years.

“We’re excited to be hosting this beautiful collection of photographs from a bygone era at No.8 Dover Street. Mark Shaw’s work for LIFE and other publications has become a captivating collection and we are delighted to be able to share it with everyone who visits our brand centre,” said Marek Reichman, EVP & Chief Creative Officer.

We will be able to view images from fashion shoots for the top designers including Dior and Givenchy alongside iconic celebrity photographs such as ‘Grace Kelly Laughing’ and a rare picture of an unusually relaxed Coco Chanel in her apartment on the Rue Cambon in Paris. fashion Designer Yves St Laurent and actress Audrey Hepburn also feature in this carefully curated collection.

All of the photographs in the Mark Shaw exhibition are strictly limited edition prints with less than 30 of each being available worldwide. Buyers will join celebrities such as Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Cindy Crawford and Jennifer Aniston as owners of Mark Shaw prints.

Aston Martin at No. 8 Dover Street is open seven days a week from 10 am until 6 pm from Monday to Friday and from 11 am to 5 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.