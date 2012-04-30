255.000 square meters Marina Istanbul due to open in September 2012

Marina Istanbul – a new superyacht paradise in Turkey







Avid boaters, sailors, residents of the Marmara area in Turkey and visiting vacationers will have a new superyacht marina begining with September 2012.Situated only 20 minutes from the Ataturk International Airport at Buyukcekmece Bay in Turkey, the new Marina Istanbul represents an investment of around €73m.

The new Turkey superyacht marina has a capacity of 720 yachts; 600 spaces afloat, 120 ashore on an area of 255.000 m² (136.000 m² on land, 119.000 m² in the sea). Marina İstanbul, is located in Büyükçekmece bay, and will be in operation as of the first half of 2012.

The main facilities that will be provided to yacht owners include technology and telecommunication services, TV, fuel station, electricity, water, laundry, wc-shower, 24 hours security and surveillance supported by card and satellite reader systems located in all dock entrances, fire and life saving equipments, customs, health facilities, car park and store rooms for yacht owners as well as an indoor car park with a capacity of 600 vehicles, workshops where the repair and maintenance of yachts will be made and a large slipway area including various services.