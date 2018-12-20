Luxury Living Alongside Hyde Park

London Living is known for being luxurious but often rather cramped, stuffy, and often grey (but you can’t change the weather!) With wonderful spaces positioned all around London offering residents the opportunity to, if lucky, have a wonderfully rich green space such as Richmond park, Greenwich Park, or Clapham Common, within a quick stroll or a stop or two on the underground. While only the top 0.01% of properties in the capital can offer the ability to step out of the door straight into the lush greenery of London’s park the newest development goes straight to the top of the list, as it takes the capitals most famous park, and turns it into your back garden.

Hyde Park, the most iconic green space in London has grown in stature over the decades. With the world of cinema helping it’s cause for many years thanks to its inclusion in films such as the original ‘Around the World in 80 days’, and the British comedy classic ‘Johnny English’. Thanks to this constant inclusion in global cinema, especially in important scenes, the park is a huge attraction for millions of visitors every year.

Now this famous Royal Park and one of its most recognisable features, ‘Speakers Corner’ at Marble Arch place, takes on a whole new cinematic meaning as the views from its newest development provide unique views over the park and the city’s iconic features The Shard and The London Eye. Due for completion by the Autumn of 2020 this is an exciting new proposition by Almacantar, who are also working on the ambitious Centre Point residence in the West End.

With a development of this magnitude and style the location of the edges of Mayfair has the development situated perfectly for those frequenting the famous fashion and business names that come hand in hand with living in prime luxury accommodation. One sale with Wetherell, a Mayfair estate agent with over 30 years of experience, enquiries are welcomed for those looking to know more details about the elusive price tag for one of the 54 apartments on offer.

Perhaps the most refreshing aspect of this development is the close connection to greenery that is near impossible to find throughout a finance and business hub such as London. With research into emotional and mental health confirming the benefits of green spaces in our daily lives, having the ability to look out of the window and step into one of the largest outdoor spaces in the capital is something that no other property can offer. With this in mind, the architect Rafael Viñoly, designed the curvature of the building to maximise the view for all residents across the park.

The collection of one to five bedroom apartments provides for many, with amenities such as the 24 hours concierge service, cinema, gym and wellness centre, children’s creche, secure underground parking and 25m indoor swimming pool.

All these offer the residents multiple points of entertainment without having to leave the development. If residents brave the London weather to take a stroll outside they will immediately find themselves on the invigorating and stimulating prospect of Hyde Park and close access to the world famous London attractions, old and new, that keep the British City at the heart of global tourism.