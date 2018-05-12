Learning to play a musical instrument on a budget

If you’ve always dreamed of becoming a musician or you’ve always wanted to learn how to play a specific instrument but you never had the opportunity to do it, there are nowadays endless resources you can use for the purpose. In this article, we will tell you just what you can do to save a bit of money and still learn the basics of playing your favorite musical instrument.

Use the power of the internet

Even before you decide what you want to study, it’s a good idea to go online and look for several musicians’ hubs and forums where beginners just like you have chats about pretty much any topic. From those discussions, you can learn the names of instructors that might be able to teach you just what you need to know.

On top of that, these people can also suggest the perfect place and means of getting a cheap keyboard piano or whatever instrument you might want to spend your cents on. Since more than half of the individuals that start studying music quit after about two weeks of having started, we would suggest you invest in a budget instrument, at least for the time being.

Free courses? Is there such a thing?

Most great things in life don’t really come for free, in that you’ll have to make sacrifices to acquire them. Whether it’s friends, family members, or even things, you will have to drop some and keep others. That doesn’t have to happen with music. In fact, the number of resources available for free in this sense on the Internet is next to baffling.

All you have to do is go online and do a search of free music courses. You’ll end up on sites like Coursera, Lynda, or Udemy, where you can get all the courses you want. But the trick is that you’ll have to pay for them. Sure, Coursera does offer several classes for free, but not all of them are.

One website that we can recommend to you is Free Music School. This one’s a great resource for anyone looking to learn how to play the trumpet, flute, clarinet, trombone, violin, and a variety of other wind instruments.

You can also use the official BBC Learning website, where you’ll be able to take advantage of plenty of music courses. Even if you aren’t interested in a particular instrument, you might still want to check out this site as it also contains plenty of info on ear training, pitching exercises, how to read music, and its history.

And finally, if you’re all out of ideas, the easiest thing you could do would be to go on YouTube. Sure, this social media platform might not give you the opportunity to study your musical instrument on a professional level, but it will provide you with the basics.