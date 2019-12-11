Holiday Tables: The Holiday Dinner by Artemest x Luisa Beccaria

Bring festive flair to your holiday dinner with elegant tabletops. Discover a selection featuring elegant champagne flutes, tumblers, and plates in a stunning glass and gold combination, and Swarovski embellished cutlery to add sparkle and enliven your dinner table setting.

Artemest and Luisa Beccaria Launch a Romantic Tabletop Collection.

For the first time, Artemest collaborates with Luisa Beccaria, a renowned Italian fashion brand defined by a unique romantic style that represents the contemporary female dreamer, by launching a charming tabletop collection.

Artemest, the first marketplace for luxury crafts made in Italy, introduces a charming tabletop collection designed exclusively for Artemest by fashion designer Luisa Beccaria.

Tabletop pieces decorated with floral patterns and dreamy pastel hues that reflect the feminine and imaginative Luisa Beccaria’s vision are able to free the dreaming spirit of every woman.

“The collection combines the ethereal and fairytale flair of Luisa Beccaria’s creations with the mastery of Italian artisans,” says Ippolita Rostagno, Artemest Co-Founder and Art Director.

The collection draws inspiration from a journey through a dreamlike landscape made of blooming flowers, mixing views of a garden with extravagant fairytale-like suggestions. With her designs, Luisa Beccaria represents a poetic and light-filled atmosphere that evokes a new magical world.

The collection includes two styles of porcelain dining sets, each composed of a dinner, soup and fruit plate, and two styles of glassware sets in shaded Empoli glass. Moreover, the selection is completed by glass vases and a stunning tablecloth in printed linen.

“The art of table setting is my passion. I believe in a concept of harmony that includes all the elements. I enjoyed playing with the floral and shaded motifs created for this season’s fashion collection. The glasses reflect the plates color palette and – just like a bouquet of flowers – they include different tones of periwinkle, lilac, and blue,” says Luisa Beccaria.