Tattooing porcelain: Pietro Sedda Cilla Marea – the beautifully surreal Rosenthal collection

Pietro Sedda is one of the great tattoo artists of our time. His imagery fascinates and captivates. After completing his studies of scenography at the Milan Academy of Fine Arts, he opted for tattooing. Rosenthal porcelain now serves as his newest stage.

Surreal portraits with floral patterns, masculine motifs and romantic impressions of long-gone times.

With its cool black and white look and fine golden accents, this porcelain collection by Rosenthal in collaboration with tattoo artist Pietro Sedda will certainly make men’s hearts beat faster too.

Since 1887, Rosenthal has stood for innovation and design, quality, sophisticated craftsmanship, and perfect porcelain. In cooperation with designers, artists and architects, such as Walter Gropius, Karl Lagerfeld, Patricia Urquiola or Sebastian Herkner unusual, timeless and modern collections of porcelain have been produced for households and gastronomy that express an individual and exclusive table culture.

Moby Dick, Indian deities and other curiosities: pietro sedda studio reflects the creativity and individuality of his art. Despite his preference for black tattoos, the Milanese artist does not skimp on color when it comes to interior design.

Inspired by the rough beauty of the seas and the men that brave the waters, Italian tattoo artist created impressive motifs for Rosenthal using watercolour and ink. His unique light stroke and his anachronistic figures create a special aesthetic that fuses dream and reality, figurative and floral, graphic and pictorial. The gift collection includes four motifs on plates, coffee-to-go cups, cups and bowls as well as a limited edition vase with an additional motif. The espresso and tea cups have special value due to their gold coating.