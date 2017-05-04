Since 1979 the indestructible off-roader from Mercedes-Benz has been a permanent fixture in the model range, and continues to be extremely popular with fans around the world. Enthusiasts who wish to upgrade their G‑Class with even more individuality, style and luxurious appointments will find the perfect package in two new special models: with a choice of the designo manufaktur Edition and the Exclusive Edition.

The “designo manufaktur” range available since the end of 2015 stands for tailor-made appointments, traditional workmanship and the highest quality. The new “designo manufaktur” Edition is available for the Mercedes‑Benz G 350 d and G 500.

An assortment of particularly high-quality appointments makes these G‑Class models particularly eye-catching: the numerous exterior features in black go extremely well with the three available paint finishes in designo magma red, designo mystic white and obsidian black. The AMG 5‑spoke light-alloy wheels with 275/55 R 19 tyres are likewise in black, as are the inserts in the side rub strips. The three louvres of the radiator grille, the exterior mirrors and the spare wheel cover are also in obsidian black to round off the design.

The interior of the G-Class designo manufaktur Edition has sporty highlights in black designo nappa leather with colour-coordinated red topstitching. The AMG Performance steering wheel has the same colour combination: the two-tone rim is in classic red/black. A luxurious highlight is set by the trim in black designo piano lacquer, with the red designo seat belts forming a contrast. Black leather grab handles in the roof liner and the exclusive “designo manufaktur Edition” badge on the centre console round off this well-coordinated overall package.

The standard equipment of the G‑Class designo manufaktur Edition also includes the “Exclusive package” (consisting of the Seat Comfort package including multicontour front seats and seat climatisation for the driver and front passenger, leather-lined dashboard, 4 illuminated door sills and a designo roof liner in black DINAMICA microfibre). The “Sport package” includes the Exterior Stainless Steel package (running boards on the right and left, sports exhaust system (for G 500) and black velour floor mats).

Prices (recommended retail prices for Germany including 19 % VAT.): G 350 d designo manufaktur Edition: € 109,878.65; G 500 designo manufaktur Edition: € 121,683.45.

G 63 AMG Exclusive Edition

The two top models from Mercedes-AMG, the G 63 and the G 65 are now available as the particularly high-quality Exclusive Edition. They have a particularly dynamic visual appearance thanks to a model-specific underguard of stainless steel, AMG sport strips on the sides, rub strip inserts in a dark aluminium look and the spare wheel cover painted in the vehicle colour. This is complemented by striking AMG light-alloy wheels with size 295/40 R 21 tyres: the G 63 is shod with 5‑twin-spoke light-alloy wheels painted in matt black with high-sheen spokes.

The G 65 features ceramically polished light-alloy wheels in a 5‑twin-spoke design. 53.3 cm (21‑inch) 5‑twin-spoke light-alloy wheels in black with high-sheen rim flanges and side rub strips with inserts in carbon-fibre look are available for both models. Apart from the other paint finishes in the sampler, the matt paint finish AMG monza grey magno is exclusively available as a highlight for the Exclusive Edition.

This special model also has a high-quality interior design: standard appointments include the designo Exclusive package with a two-tone, leather-lined dashboard and AMG sport seats with two-tone leather upholstery.

Recommended retail prices for Germany including 19 % VAT. are: G 63 Exclusive Edition: € 163,125.20; G 65 Exclusive Edition: € 287,658.70.