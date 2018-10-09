Oman continues to welcome record numbers of international visitors thanks to its commitment to offering world-class experiences for the modern global traveler.

Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel has been an iconic property in Oman for more than 30 years. The luxury hotel reopens following a period of extensive enhancements that includes redesigned rooms and suites, refreshed Ritz Kids experiences, and new culinary options. An iconic symbol of Omani culture and hospitality, the palace hotel has been reimagined to embrace the needs of families and the modern global traveler.

Royal Estates Royal Court Affairs in Oman carried out the design of most of the refurbishment works, while renowned luxury integrated design firm WATG and affiliated design studio Wimberly Interiors provided some of the other architecture and interior renovation under the supervision of the Royal Estates. Undergoing a dramatic transformation, the Palace’s hotel rooms and suites seamlessly combine decor inspired by Oman’s culture and heritage with refined design and state-of-the-art technology. While the rooms retain their original elegance, an enhanced level of modern luxury is now provided by rich furnishings, lush materials and neutral metallic tones. New artwork pays homage to Oman’s artisans with contemporary digital prints incorporating images of traditional Omani silverware, jewelry, khanjars, and coffee pots.

The hotel presents a refreshed Ritz Kids program and a new outdoor Family Aqua Land. Ideal for families and multigenerational travel, young adventurers can now ride a zipline, splash through their own dedicated pool, or slide from a large Omani traditional boat, all surrounded by lush gardens, golden sands and sensational views of Al Hajar Mountains.

A variety of enriching dining experiences can now also be enjoyed on the shores of the Gulf of Oman. With a newly extended two-level terrace providing dazzling views of the fifty meters long infinity pool and the ocean, Al Khiran Kitchen highlights the best of the country’s natural beauty alongside cuisine that showcases the freshest local produce and flavors from farms across the Sultanate. Beach Pavilion Bar & Grill captures the spirit of the surrounding sea with an expansive deck overlooking the seafront and features simple yet elegant, locally-inspired seafood dishes and grills. Already celebrated as one of Oman’s finest Asian restaurants, China Mood now offers an elegant terrace from which to enjoy its authentic Chinese cuisine and unique tea sommelier show.

The Grand Ballroom and meeting rooms have also undergone a renovation, making Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Muscat’s premier destination for the most prestigious wedding celebrations and events.