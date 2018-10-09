Aspiring British luxury companies can now apply for Walpole Brands of Tomorrow 2019.

Applications for Walpole Brands of Tomorrow 2019 are now open. Applications close on the 5th November 2018.

Every year Walpole, the official sector body for UK luxury industry, puts together an esteemed panel of experts selected from some of the UK’s most experienced luxury businesses, to help provide practical advice and support to each of the Brands of Tomorrow.

Brands of Tomorrow helps aspiring British luxury companies of the future to fulfil their potential. These are high-end brands with a turnover of under £5 million that will pioneer growth, export goods and services, create employment and drive innovation in luxury in the coming decades.

Walpole launched its flagship Brands of Tomorrow programme with the vision to secure the long-term growth of the UK’s luxury sector by building a pipeline of next-generation brands.

The programme’s inaugural intake in 2007 is testament to its immediate success: Astley Clarke, Bremont, Fitzdares, Nyetimber, Miller Harris and Persephone Books are now beacons of the British luxury sector, known the world over.

Since then, Walpole’s Brands of Tomorrow has mentored 85 luxury start-ups. This year, 12 more fledgling brands will join the likes of Orlebar Brown, Charlotte Olympia, House of Hackney, Richard Brendon, Rococo Chocolates, Business of Fashion, Rory Dobner, Emilia Wickstead, and many more, as they move onto the next stage of their luxury journey.

“The 2018 Brands of Tomorrow – Asceno, Castore, FLOWERBX, Hamilton and Hare, The Jackal, JJ Corry Irish Whiskey, Kathryn Sargent Bespoke Tailoring, LONB, Malle London, Method, Rae Feather, and Votary – all perfectly encapsulate the extraordinary creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of luxury in the British Isles, and exemplify the highest standards of quality, style, innovation and craftsmanship. With Walpole’s help, they will maximise their potential and go on to drive UK growth, to export goods and services, to create employment, and to take up their place alongside the established British luxury brands,” said Helen Brocklebank, CEO of Walpole.

Alumni from the programme include numerous success stories such as shoemakers Charlotte Olympia; men’s leisurewear designers Orlebar Brown; jewellers Astley Clarke; and British watchmakers Bremont; as well as fashion brands Emilia Wickstead; Zoe Jordan; Osman and Goat. All of these companies have seen accelerated growth, international development and access to inspirational business leaders in the luxury community.

To be eligible, high-end UK companies must have an annual turnover between £200,000 and £5 million, be a UK registered company, no older than 10 years and demonstrate the highest standards of quality, design and craftsmanship, together with an aspiration to develop into full Walpole members.

FULL CRITERIA FOR SELECTION:

– Brands must be positioned in the luxury sector

– British and registered in the UK

– Have a turnover between £200k and £5m

– Be no older than 10 years

– Have a clear vision for their future

– Have an entrepreneurial management style

– Should be open to external investment;

– Brands should expect to become a member of Walpole at the end of their year on the programme.

photos: thewalpole.co.uk