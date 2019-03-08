With a global brand strategy “Made in Germany” and worldwide growth, Deutsche Hospitality is investing millions in the makeover of the Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts luxury hotel brand. This is the largest investment in the history of the Steigenberger high-end brand.

On the occasion of the ITB Berlin 2019, the world’s largest tourism trade fair, Deutsche Hospitality’ announced the complete relaunch of its luxury brand Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts.

The first hotel with the new look & feel will be the Steigenberger Hotel Hamburg, which is currently undergoing a complete renovation: a new rooftop bar is added, and all rooms and the lobby are completely redesigned. The next upgrades are scheduled for Vienna, Amsterdam, Bonn-Petersberg, Brussels, Frankfurt, Dusseldorf, Kiel, Berlin, Cologne, and Dresden.

”Evolution Steigenberger” is the name of the new brand, which comprises core elements such as welcome managers in the hotels, pop-up museums, and in-house fashion events, involving the local culture and music scene, new logo, visual language, and innovative design as well as quite extensive renovations.

In addition, Steigenberger is opening up to strategic partners for the first time in order to offer guests added value: for instance, the Steigenberger Limousine Service “powered by Sixt” will also be available with a personal chauffeur exclusively for Steigenberger guests. The installation of coffee manufactories in the lobby, the advancement of the famous Steigenberger breakfast and a multitude of new digital touch points such as the Steigenberger tablet are the prelude to the Evolution Steigenberger, announced Deutsche Hospitality company, aiming for annual growth of 15 percent.

Deutsche Hospitality brings together five separate hotel brands under a single umbrella. Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts has 60 hotels housed in historic traditional buildings and lively city residences and also offers health and beauty oases set at the very heart of nature.

“With the Evolution Steigenberger, we are laying the founding stone for the further growth of the brand,” says CEO Thomas Willms. “We want to evolve with the existing hotels and this year, together with our partners, invest over 120 million euros in the hotels in Frankfurt, Hamburg, at Petersberg, Baden-Baden, Brussels, Vienna, Dresden and many other cities. At the same time, we will continue to grow internationally and will be represented at locations like Bangkok and Sønderborg, Denmark as well as with another hotel in Cairo.”

Deutsche Hospitality announced that more than 30 luxury hotel openings are in preparation until 2021, including Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts in Denmark, India and Thailand. The strategic focus of Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts’ expansion is on the Middle East and Europe, for example in the Mediterranean region, and on Eastern Europe.