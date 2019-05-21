Dassault Systèmes x Boom Supersonic to Reinvent the Sky with Overture – the Mach-2.2 airliner

Dassault Systèmes x Boom Supersonic to accelerate the development of Overture, the Mach-2.2 commercial airliner

“Reinvent the Sky” industry solution experience can cut the development time of a first prototype in half.

In response to increasing passenger travel and demand for new products and services, aerospace startups, new market entrants and small original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are shaking up traditional aviation industry dynamics with new and emerging aircraft design concepts that aim to overcome technical challenges of the past.

According to David Ziegler, Vice President, Aerospace & Defense Industry, Dassault Systèmes, “Smaller innovators need tools for their product development programs that offer them the infrastructure of more established companies yet allow them to stay nimble and incur minimal IT-related expenses.”

Dassault Systèmes announced that Boom Supersonic is deploying the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to accelerate the design and development of Overture, its Mach-2.2 commercial airliner, with an aim to make supersonic travel mainstream and affordable.

Boom Supersonic is currently building XB-1, its two-seat demonstrator aircraft, to prove key technologies for supersonic flight. Once operational, the company’s flagship airliner, Overture, will become the fastest commercial airplane in history, flying Mach 2.2 from New York to London in 3.25 hours and from Tokyo to San Francisco in 5.5 hours.

Boom Supersonic is using Dassault Systèmes’ “Reinvent the Sky” industry solution experience based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to support product development from concept through manufacturing and certification. By using this industry-leading solution, Boom Supersonic can cut development time of its first prototype in half and improve product quality by reducing program complexity, inefficiency, costs and resources, thus lowering the barriers to market entry.

Mach 2.2 speeds with business-class fares and profitability—a game-changer for airlines and passengers

“Overture takes new advances in aerodynamics, materials, and propulsion and uses them to revolutionize long-haul commercial airline travel. We need powerful design tools to deliver our vision of a supersonic future, and that is exactly what Dassault Systèmes provides,” said Joshua Krall, co-founder and VP, technology, Boom Supersonic. “As a startup, we aren’t constrained by legacy software systems and aim to keep IT costs low. We quickly and easily deployed Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform and expect to scale up to hundreds of users as our project matures.”

Tailored for product innovation by small OEMs and startups, “Reinvent the Sky” offers scalable access to digital design and simulation applications in a single, secure, and standards-based environment. Boom Supersonic’s engineers, program managers, and chief test pilot can collaborate in real time to define requirements, access and reuse common processes and parts with full traceability.

