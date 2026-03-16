The private equity world had quite the year. After a few quiet seasons, deal-makers are back in the game — and in a big way. But if you think things are simply returning to the good old days, think again. The rules have changed. That’s the central message of Bain & Company’s 17th Annual Global Private Equity Report, one of the most closely watched analyses in the finance industry — and the findings are as clear as they are sobering. The firms that figure out the new playbook will be the ones still standing in a decade. The ones that don’t, won’t.

But here’s the catch: much of that activity was driven by a handful of absolutely enormous deals. Just 13 mega-deals — each worth more than $10 billion — made up nearly a third of all deal value for the entire year. The biggest was a jaw-dropping $56.6 billion deal to take gaming giant Electronic Arts private — a new all-time record. Another landmark deal saw Macquarie sell Aligned Data Centers to BlackRock for $40 billion, with a group of Big Tech companies eager to feed their AI ambitions.

For the rest of the market, it was a more modest story. Remove those blockbuster transactions, and the picture looks considerably less dazzling.

The cash isn’t flowing — and that’s a real problem

For all the excitement about deal volumes, there’s one uncomfortable number that keeps PE firms up at night: the cash actually being returned to investors is, frankly, disappointing.

In the industry, this is measured by “distributions to limited partners as a percentage of net asset value” — a mouthful that basically means: how much money are investors getting back relative to what’s tied up in PE funds? That number has been stuck below 15% for four years running — the worst streak since the 2008 financial crisis.

Why does this matter? Because PE funds are sitting on roughly 32,000 unsold companies worth around $3.8 trillion. Companies that, on average, have been held for about seven years — significantly longer than the five-to-six year average a decade ago. Investors are waiting. And when investors wait too long without seeing returns, they get cautious about putting more money in.

Which is exactly what’s happening.

Fund-raising dropped for a fourth consecutive year. The number of buyout funds that successfully closed fell by 23%. Competition for investor capital has never been fiercer.

The golden decade is over — welcome to the new math

Here’s where things get really interesting. For most of the 2010s, PE firms had an almost unfairly easy setup: interest rates were rock-bottom, asset prices kept going up, and money was freely available. In those conditions, a PE fund could buy a company, do some reasonable tinkering, ride the wave of rising valuations, and walk away with excellent returns — even if the underlying business only grew modestly. Back then, Bain estimates, a company only needed to grow its core earnings by about 5% per year to generate the kind of returns investors expect.

That world is gone.

Today, borrowing costs are higher, valuations are stubbornly elevated, and multiple expansion — the tailwind of simply selling a company for a higher price-to-earnings ratio than you paid — is largely off the table. The new math is brutal: to generate the same benchmark returns, a typical PE investment now needs earnings to grow at roughly 10–12% per year.

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Bain & Company has a punchy phrase for this shift: “12 is the new 5.”

In plain English: what used to be easy is now hard. The firms that coast on financial engineering and market timing are going to struggle. The firms that actually make their portfolio companies meaningfully better — faster-growing, more profitable, more operationally excellent — are going to win.

So what does winning look like now?

According to Bain’s analysis, the PE firms that will thrive in this new era share a few characteristics.

First, they have a clear, repeatable story. Investors are no longer impressed by vague promises of “value creation.” They want to understand, in specific terms, how a fund makes companies better — and they want to see evidence that it works consistently, not just once.

Second, they invest early in knowing their targets. The best-performing firms aren’t waiting for a company to come to market and then rushing a due diligence process. They’re identifying potential acquisitions years in advance, building relationships, understanding the business deeply before any deal is even discussed.

Third, they go beyond the obvious. Bain advocates for what they call “full potential due diligence” — rather than just stress-testing whether a deal makes financial sense, leading firms are rigorously exploring every lever available: revenue growth, operational improvement, and technology transformation. The question isn’t just “is this a good deal?” but “what could this business truly become?”

The outlook for 2026: cautiously optimistic

Despite all the structural headwinds, there are genuine reasons for optimism. Interest rates are slowly moving in the right direction. Deal pipelines are well-stocked. Stock markets are strong. And there’s still a mountain of dry powder — $1.3 trillion globally — waiting to be deployed.

Bain expects 2026 to be another active year for dealmaking, assuming no major shocks to the system. The IPO window is reopening, which could provide PE firms with a much-needed additional route to selling companies and returning cash to investors. Secondary deal markets and so-called “continuation vehicles” are also growing fast.

The bottom line? Private equity is not in crisis. But it is at an inflection point. The firms that understand the new rules — that sustainable, double-digit earnings growth is now the price of admission, not a bonus — will find plenty of opportunity ahead. The ones still playing by the old playbook have some catching up to do.