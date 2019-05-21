Moët Hennessy to add a Cru Classé de Provence to its portfolio, its first rosé wine

Moët Hennessy, the wine and spirits division of LVMH, the world’s leading luxury products group, acquired Château du Galoupet, Côtes-de-Provence, Cru Classé Since 1955. Moët Hennessy, the largest luxury wine and spirits company in the world, encompasses 21 prestigious brands including Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, and Krug among others.

Located along the coast in La Londe-les-Maures, Château du Galoupet enjoys an exceptional setting against the Salins islands of Porquerolles, Port Cros and Le Levant. Moët Hennessy has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Château du Galoupet, Cru Classé in the Côtes-de-Provence. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2019.

Moët Hennessy, leader of luxury wines and spirits, will share its expertise in the development of the domaine and to add a Cru Classé de Provence to its portfolio, its first rosé wine.

The estate, already recognized and referenced at the end of the 17th century, benefits from a micro-climate which refreshes the vines with temperate and salty winds and is conducive to elegant wines and consistent yields. Cru classé since 1955, the vineyard spans exceptional land with diverse soils. The 68 hectares of vines are located within a single block and produce three categories of wines: rosé (90%), red (5%), white (5%). The vines have an average age of 25 years, assuring wines of character and structure.

In response to growing demand in France and around the world, Château du Galoupet offers a renowned rosé wine, combining ancestral methods and technical precision, adhering to the strict requirements of the fine wines of Provence.

All the Chateau’s wines have won awards from guidebooks or international competitions. Moët Hennessy will share its expertise in winemaking to further the commitment to quality and international exposure.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2019.

Finally, Moët Hennessy aims to enhance the 89 unplanted hectares, respecting the extraordinary preserved environment and offering a natural foreground.