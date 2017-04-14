From 26-29 April 2017 the China (Shanghai) International Boat Show (CIBS 2017) will make a show stopping launch at its new location — the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. Now in its 22nd year, the show is the most prestigious boating event in China. This year CIBS will deliver its biggest exhibition yet, attracting over 500 companies and 6 national and regional pavilions from Italy, New Zealand, Korea, Taiwan, Australia and Japan who will be showcasing their products and services to an expected audience of 40,000 visitors from over 50 countries over the four-day event.

View exhibitions from internationally renowned boat companies including Beneteau, Lagoon, Jeanneau, Ferretti and Brunswick. With over 30 new launches and unrivalled networking opportunities, CIBS is the must attend event of the year for the marine and lifestyle industry.

CIBS is also presenting the exclusive Asian Marine & Boating Awards (AMBA). Over 500 marine brands from 20 countries will be participating. The awards celebrate the very best of Asian marine design and innovation.

The awards will be judged by an expert panel of professionals with diverse knowledge and experience across the whole spectrum of marine categories, with public votes also contributing to the selection of winners who will be announced at a ceremony on site. World Famous yacht brands like Beneteau, Jeanneau, Speedo Marine, BAVARIA, Sea Ray, Sunseeker, Omnia, Azimut, and Far East will run for the awards. The categories this year range from Best Motor Yacht, Nest Yacht Designer, Personality of the Year and much more.

“CIBS 2017 is like no other boat show. This year we welcome around 100 new exhibitors, giving industry buyers exclusive previews from companies like S Com Tech who will debut their versatile sailing catamaran, the Smart Cat 50″ said Helena Gao, Director of Corporate Business Development, Shanghai UBM Sinoexpo Ltd.

“In addition, our team of dedicated staff will facilitate the launch of the first-of-its-kind business matchmaking service, giving buyers and suppliers the chance to collaborate and explore new business opportunities together. ”

CIBS will be opened to the public on 29 April 2017.