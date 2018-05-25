Around the World in a Listen: Luxury Hotel Launches Curated Audible Book Inspired by Iconic Destinations

At the intersection of literature and travel: InterContinental Hotels & Resorts Launches A Curated Audible Book Collection. The Curated Audible Book collection allows travelers to listen to an iconic book set in storied destinations and, in a sense, get a guided tour of the city’s soul.

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts announced a curated list of audiobooks that offer new perspectives on worldly destinations through the intersection of literature and travel. The Stories of the InterContinental Life collection is made in partnership with Audible, Inc., the world’s largest seller and producer of downloadable audiobooks and other spoken-word entertainment.

Brendan Francis Newnam, journalist and an Executive Producer of The Paris Review podcast, helped curate the audio library, pairing literary works with iconic travel destinations that capture the essence and intrigue of cities where InterContinental Hotels & Resorts properties are located. Newnam is also hosting a Literary Concierge Series, bringing the collection to life with exclusive literary salons. Travelers can enjoy the collection and transport themselves to the location of their choice by booking the Novel Nights package, available at select InterContinental Hotels & Resorts properties.

The Stories of the InterContinental Life collection features both classic literature and new works, highlighting the worldliness of InterContinental Hotels & Resorts. The brand has more than 190 properties located in key gateway cities and up-and-coming destinations.

“Literature has the power to transport the mind to new places, expand cultural knowledge, and expose people to new ways of thinking,” said Brendan Francis Newnam.

In 2018, travelers visiting the InterContinental New York Barclay and InterContinental The Clement Monterey can stimulate their mind in the comfort of their guestroom or suite by booking the Novel Nights package. The Novel Nights experience provides an Audible download of one of the literary works in the collection. In addition, the package offers a complimentary cocktail and turndown service with amenity. After a late-night listening to one of the curated Audible books, travelers can rest assured with guaranteed late checkout at 2 p.m.

Combining literature and travel to provide travelers with new perspectives on popular destinations, the Audible collaboration and Literary Concierge Series are an extension of the global hospitality brand’s award-winning Stories of the InterContinental Life campaign, which launched in 2016. The multi-sensory storytelling campaign was introduced to incite curiosity, tap into our desire for worldly experiences, and evoke connections to new places and ideas through podcasts and videos.