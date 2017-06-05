800 Horsepower Tomahawk electric car set for 2018 production

Contender for fastest electric supercar in the world set for 2018 production.

A carbon fiber body and chassis dress the Tomahawk by Dubuc Motors while the scissor doors invigorate its exotic look on the outside, the fanciness of the interior invites comfort and connectivity in a sleek cabin along with an extra row of seats to appreciate the experience. With a host of innovative technologies and a refined look from its prototype, the production model will be a force to be reckoned with as much for its breathtaking acceleration as for its convenience for daily commuting.



Dubuc Motors, the company bringing this sports car to market announced a glimpse of the specifications for its new 2018 model which will be produced in the thousands of units appropriately intended for a niche market within the luxury segment. The Tomahawk’s wide body design and sharp aggressive lines commands power with an impressive 0-60 in 2 seconds, making it one of the fastest cars in the world.

“We are pushing the envelope in terms of what is possible in the automotive industry to create a wow experience for our customers every time they get behind the wheel” says co founder Mike Kakogiannakis. The four motors supplying demented acceleration are independently coupled to each wheel for a balanced traction that can be used in either race or street mode depending on the senses evoked, promising an appealing alternative for bachelors and modern families alike.

The company has an ongoing crowdfunding IPO underway and have already welcomed hundreds of investors in support of their product launch. This opportunity is open to everybody internationally through their website or StartEngine.com, the platform hosting their Reg A+ offering.

800 Horsepower Tomahawk technical specifications:

Length 188″ > Wheelbase 110″> Width 80″ > Height 47,5″