5 Luxurious Ways To Celebrate Your Pet’s Existence

Your pet holds a very special place in its parent’s heart, he comes into the parent’s life one day and gives an all-new reason to live life happily.

He wakes you up early in the morning, hops onto you when you return from work, watches movies sitting on your lap, licks you if you are sad, and in its essence, he acts as your best friend!

A pet’s lifespan is very less as compared to humans, and instead of worrying that he will one day leave you, how about celebrating his existence!

If he is so near and dear toy and you cannot imagine your lives without, he certainly deserves a royal treatment!

Hence we have curated a list of 5 exciting ways to create memories with your pet in a luxurious manner.

1. Book A Massage Session.

This is by far the best option to give your pet a luxurious time.

The availability of useful content on how to give pet massages has made it easier to give a pet a good time. You may also train someone to do this job.

Not only this will relax your pet, but also ensure proper blood flow to all the parts of your pet’s body.

2. A Royal Handmade Pet Painting From Photo.

Do you have good photos of your pet?

By good photos, I mean not in a uniform, just a photo.

Then you can easily get a Handmade Royal Pet Painting!

All you need to do is decide what kind of portrait you want? The options range from King, Queen, Military, or any other template you want to fit your pet’s face into!

Then attach a photo of your pet and explain how you want the painting to look like? You can also send a photo of someone whose face would be swapped.

A good service like PortraitFlip would send you the edited photo for suggestions and charge nothing for it, and then send the photo to an artist to start the handmade painting process.

A royal painting in your living room would put a clear message to guests about who rules the house!

3. Plan A Luxurious Getaway.

A getaway customized to suit your pet’s liking might be the thing you want for your pet.

Research thoroughly about the following things:

A. Book a hotel that is pet-friendly.

B. The hotel’s location should be nearby a dog park to take him there.

What to do on the getaway?



Take your pet to the beach.

Go on a cruise.

Visit pet-related events in the vicinity.

Change his diet and allow things that he enjoys eating.

Take him in your car to tourist places in the city.

If you are having a hard time planning a getaway just get in touch with a good pet-friendly hotel and they will guide you what things can be done with a pet in the city.

4. Pool Time!

Throw some floaters, put on a goggle and a bandana, and let your pet chill in the pool.

Sometimes a couple of hours in the pool can relax you and your pet to a great extent; this also helps increase the bond between you and him.

Beware of fleas and him drowning, don’t leave him alone in the pool if he can’t swim.

5. Netflix & Chill!

Close the curtains, put on your socks, get your pet under the comforter, make some popcorn and play a pet-friendly movie!

Some movies which you may watch are:

1. Scooby-Doo.

2. Best In Show.

3. 101 Dalmatians.

4. The Lady & The Tramp.

5. Homeward Bound.

What better luxurious life can a pet live?

So what are you waiting for start planning for the weekend and keep the duke of your house happy!