This article titled “Ten exhibitions to see in 2017″ was written by Robert Clark & Skye Sherwin, for The Guardian on Friday 30th December 2016 13.00 UTC

1 Michael Andrews

After being overshadowed by his more emboldened contemporaries Bacon and Freud, this show recalls Andrews’s subtle, searching landscapes. RC

Gagosian Grosvenor Hill, W1, 20 Jan to 25 Mar

2 COUM Transmissions

This retrospective of the collective founded in Hull in the late 1960s by Genesis P-Orridge forms part of the area’s UK City Of Culture celebrations. RC

Humber Street Gallery, Hull, 3 Feb to 22 Mar

3 The Place Is Here

A survey of black British art in the 1980s, when pioneers Sonia Boyce and John Akomfrah unpicked colonial legacies and reimagined black history. SS

Nottingham Contemporary, 4 Feb to 30 Apr

Schicksalslinien/Be-Ziehungen VIII (Lines of Fate/Re-lations VIII) 1994, by Maria Lassnig.

4 Bruegel: Defining A Dynasty

This exhibition packs in four generations of the family of Flemish art stars. Particular attention will go to Pieter Bruegel The Younger, with a showing of his newly rediscovered Wedding Dance In The Open Air. SS

Holburne Museum, Bath, 11 Feb to 4 Jun

5 Wolfgang Tillmans

One of the most engaging and technically exacting photo artists around, Tillmans shifts from nightclub euphoria to political disgust to eulogies of human vulnerability. RC

Tate Modern, SE1, 15 Feb to 11 Jun

6 Maria Lassnig

Following her knockout Tate Liverpool exhibition, there’s another showcase of the Austrian artist’s tireless autobiographical interrogations. RC

Hauser & Wirth, W1, 1 Mar to 29 Apr

Handsworth Songs, by John Akomfrah

7 Mark Wallinger

This two-part exhibition focuses on the artist’s recent id Paintings, created with both hands working simultaneously. RC

Fruitmarket Gallery, Edinburgh & Dundee Contemporary Arts, 4 Mar to 4 Jun

8 Jean Painlevé

Painlevé used photography and film to study underwater fauna; through his lens they became miracles of nature’s seemingly infinite variety. RC

Ikon Gallery, Birmingham, 15 Mar to 4 Jun

9 Pink Floyd: Their Mortal Remains

Pink Floyd’s sleeve art – from the prism to the inflatable pig – plus stage gear and props will form the V&A’s next blockbuster. SS

V&A, SW7, 13 May to 1 Oct

10 Seurat To Riley

A look at ways in which artists from the impressionists onwards play with perception. RC

Compton Verney, nr Warwick, 8 Jul to 30 Sep

