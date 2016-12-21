To fete 10 years in the alpine peaks, the Luxury Chalet is offering guests a unique collection of personalized experiences.

LVMH-owned Cheval Blanc luxury chalet is celebrating its 10th season in Courchevel, the first destination in the collection. Glide in style… Courchevel’s daredevil altiport is the new way to arrive at the renovated Cheval Blanc.

This year several luxury ski chalet‘s Junior Suites have been renovated, the pool has been transformed into an interior lagoon, and the Ski Service at the foot of the slopes has revealed new treasures.

Relax, revive, rejuvenate. Le Chalet is a haven for the most sumptuous holidays at altitude, complete with corners dedicated to well-being.

This first destination in the Cheval Blanc collection has been joined by two others, Randheli in Maldives and St-Barth Isle de France in the French Caribbean. On December 12, Cheval Blanc celebrated its 10th anniversary with a dinner inspired by the colors of its Maisons: pop yellow for sun-basked Randheli, taupe for Cheval Blanc Courchevel and rose blush for Cheval Blanc St-Barth Isle de France.

A coffee table book published with Maison Assouline features 144 pages of stories and images that reveal the history, values and secrets of the three Maisons.

“Since opening in 2006, Cheval Blanc has delighted guests with a magical experience in Courchevel, creating one-of-a-kind moments and reinventing the art of alpine hospitality,” commented LVMH.

Drinks under the stars with canapés signed Yannick Alléno, chef of the two-Michelin-starred restaurant Le 1947, a snowshoe photo safari, the Cheval Blanc Bootcamp fitness program or the Extreme Altitude adventure are guaranteed to leave unforgettable memories. Are you ready to ski?