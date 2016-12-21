Artsy Asheville tops list of must-see US destinations for 2017

Every year Lonely Planet’s experts scour the States to bring you America’s unmissables. From sweeping mountain ranges, tropical coastline, desertscapes and dazzling cities, these underrated or off-the-radar spots are set to shine in the coming months. 2017 sees one of the USA’s most eclectic and innovative small cities step firmly into the national spotlight.

Top Places to Visit in America:

1. ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA;

2. WESTERN WASHINGTON;

3. LINCOLN, NEBRASKA;

4. CALIFORNIA’S LOW DESERT;

5. MONTANA’S FLATHEAD VALLEY;

6. ATLANTA, GEORGIA;

7. THE ADIRONDACKS, NEW YORK;

8. TEXAS HILL COUNTRY’S WINE REGION;

9. DENVER, COLORADO;

10. FLORIDA’S EMERALD COAST.

Forget the Big Apple: if you’re planning a trip to the US in 2017, Asheville, North Carolina, needs to be on the itinerary, according to travel guide publisher Lonely Planet.

The city in the Blue Ridge Mountains, which has a thriving arts, architecture and music scene, has been selected as the number one US destination for next year by Lonely Planet, topping its annual list of the most exciting places to visit in the US.

Asheville was praised for its “welcoming, creative spirit and eclectic architecture”. Lonely Planet credited its River Arts District, a hub for more than 200 artists, as well as its foodie culture – which spans a vibrant craft beer and spirits scene, along with internationally acclaimed restaurants.

Second place went to a region, western Washington, which was used as a location in David Lynch’s cult TV show Twin Peaks. With the series making a return in 2017, there is likely to be renewed interest in it as a pilgrimage point for fans.

Lincoln, Nebraska, was in third place. The city celebrates its 150th anniversary in 2017 with a host of festivals and special events.

Other destinations to make the list included California’s Low Desert – home of the world’s largest aerial tramway – plus Atlanta, Georgia, and Denver, Colorado.

“This year’s list is incredibly diverse, spanning from coast to coast, giving a panoramic tour of America,” said Rebecca Warren, managing editor of Lonely Planet’s US magazine.

“Some of them are on the public’s radar, while others are just emerging, and they all offer compelling reasons to visit in 2017.”

The full list, which is selected by Lonely Planet’s US destination editors, writers and travel experts is available online at at lonelyplanet.com/best-in-us.

