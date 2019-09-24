Water Walkways – How To Keep Your Feet Safe While Enjoying The Water

When you really think about it there should be no question as to why we have such an affinity with the water. Considering our bodies are made up of over 80 percent of the stuff it is no wonder we are drawn to bodies of water flock to it every chance we can get. The water is great, but there are things around that water that aren’t so great on your feet. You need to protect your feet with accessories like aqua shoes to give you that extra layer of safety.

Next time you decide to go out for a day at the beach you should consider if you are doing enough to protect your feet. Nothing can ruin your day at the beach quicker than stepping on a shell or a sharp rock and slicing your foot open. This may end up doing more than just sending you home early from the beach, and you should be doing what you can to prevent it.

Feet are precious and need to be protected and there are a number of steps you can take to protect your feet at the beach so just keep reading to find out more.

Wear Some Form Of Protective Footwear

You wear sneakers and boots just about everywhere you go, so why do people always seem to go barefoot at the beach? The sand does feel great between your toes, but it is not always just sand that you are stepping on, especially when lots of other people are around. You need to be careful of seashells, rocks, broken glass, cans, pieces of metal, and that is just on the beach itself. Purchase a good pair of sandals at the least and invest in some protective water shoes if you want to take it to the next level.

In the ocean, you need to be aware of things like crabs, jellyfish, urchins and an assortment of sharp shells and rocks that could be hidden anywhere. It is pertinent to protect those feet from any serious damage.

Remember Those Ankles

Have you ever taken a stroll along the beach and noticed that it is never a flat surface? If you can, you need to bring footwear with some form of ankle protection. It is very easy to lose your footing on the sand and roll your ankle. Sand has a tendency to leave little potholes and divots, and all it takes is one wrong step. A rolled or sprained ankle is going to mean your day at the beach is ending early.

Remember Your Feet Can Burn Too

Sunscreen is meant for every single part of your body, including your feet. Your feet are going to be especially sensitive to the sun, especially the soles of your feet as they spend a lot of time protected by socks and shoes. Reapply your sunscreen as often as you see fit, it is better to have too much sunscreen on than not enough. If you have ever had sunburn somewhere on your body, you already know how painful it can be. Now imagine having to walk on that all day, it isn’t worth the risk of not protecting your feet.

Your Feet Deserve It

Your feet are a very important part of your body and it is imperative that you do what you can to take care of them. The beach is an amazing place to spend the day, but it comes with some risks. Make sure to follow this advice on your next day at the beach and you should enjoy it without any foot issues.