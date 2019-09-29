Unforgettable Pedregal: Iconic Luxury Hotel Brand Opens First Resort in Mexico at Award-winning, Landmark Property

Mexico’s number one resort debuts as a Waldorf Astoria.

Travelers have come to expect the best of luxury at this idyllic oasis.

Waldorf Astoria is transforming The Resort at Pedregal in the luxury brand´s first property in Mexico. The award-winning Forbes Five Star Resort and Spa, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, was acquired by affiliates of Walton Street Capital Mexico and now invites guests to enjoy Mexican-inspired, unforgettable experiences through the brand’s True Waldorf Service.

Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal debuts as the premier luxury offering in the region, with an array of best-in-class facilities and immersive experiences such as concierge services, a private chef upon request, transportation via the resort valet, and customized daytime itineraries. In addition, guests will continuously feel welcomed through an array of complimentary amenities including locally inspired drinks, daily afternoon surprises featuring regional cuisine, and a welcome bottle of Clase Azul Tequila in guests’ rooms.

The new Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal is situated on Cabo San Lucas’ most coveted parcel of land – an extraordinary, 24-acre site at the southernmost tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula. This exclusive haven, accessible solely by Mexico’s only privately owned Dos Mares tunnel, creates a strong sense of arrival and is just minutes from bustling downtown Cabo San Lucas yet seemingly worlds apart.

Rates at Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal start at $750, and the resort is offering its exclusive Unforgettable Pedregal Offer where guests can receive roundtrip transfers to and from San Jose de Cabo Airport, complimentary Spa access and amenities, a $50 beverage credit per room, special nightly VIP amenities, and one complimentary night for a future stay.

The resort boasts 119 guest rooms and residential-style suites including the one-bedroom Dos Mares suites, two-bedroom beachfront suites, and the presidential beachfront suite, all featuring their own private plunge pools.

Following Waldorf Astoria’s legacy of culinary expertise, Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal features an extensive and unique dining program with culinary offerings including an alfresco setting suspended over the ocean, a raw bar/ Crudo Bar, and a casual poolside dining venue.

Don Manuel’s, the resort’s signature restaurant serves breakfast and dinner, using cuisine made from local, organic ingredients and prepared using modern interpretations of old-world techniques.

CURATED EXPLORATION

The new Beyond the Beach adventures include a culinary and art excursion with Savoring Todos Santos and Give-Back Tourism at La Candelaria where volunteer groups visit La Candelaria, aiding in the upkeep of the Agustin Melgar Primary School, followed by lunch with the school children. Additional adventures include Panga reef cruises, sunny yacht breakfasts, farm-to-table lunches and more in bountiful Baja. Each experience provides guests the chance to meet and interact with seasoned locals to give an authentic and personalized exploration.

WALDORF ASTORIA SPA

The new Waldorf Astoria Spa features 12,000 square-feet of space, providing a tranquil environment for reflection amongst pristine ocean views. This year, the spa is diving deeper into the healing elements with the launch of standalone 50 or 80 minute moon phase treatments — The Awakening Moon, The Nourishing Moon, The Calming Moon and The Resorting Moon — featuring natural ingredients and techniques that enhance the energy and healing influence each phase has on the body. Waldorf Astoria Spa also offers The Intention, a new Mexican folk healing treatment developed with local “sanadores” and shamans, that is composed of an energy cleansing ritual, craniosacral therapy and a Mexican folk massage; and new mindfulness and advance skincare treatments with tridimensional experiences: The Cure (detoxifying), Inhibit Face Lift (reforming), and 3D Collagen Shock (redefining).