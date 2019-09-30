Delta Private Jets is making long-range private jet travel readily available

American Airline Delta Private Jets adds long-range options to its fleet.

Delta Private Jets has added three long-range Gulfstream aircraft and a Dassault Falcon 900 to its fleet. The new jet investment comes in response to customer demand for more options to experience the ultimate in-flight luxury and private jet access.

Delta Private Jets Adds Long-Range Options to Its Fleet of Private, Luxury Aircraft

Luxury features on each aircraft include spacious 12-person-or-more cabins, a cabin attendant serving every flight and eight-hour flight ranges. The new jets are available for service starting this week to Delta Private Jets clients via the Jet Card program or as on-demand charters with no membership commitment. They will be strategically located in the New York metropolitan area and the southeastern U.S. with convenient access to South Florida and Atlanta to enable easy and quick access to desired destinations.

Travel Without Feeling Like A Traveler

“Our customers have told us they love our products and want a similar experience for longer-range flights,” said Rex Bevis, President and CFO. “These new aircraft will provide that choice, and position Delta Private Jets as a market leader in making long-range private jet travel readily available for customers.”

The addition of the long-range category to the Delta Private Jets Jet Card program provides Members with access to a diverse fleet of aircraft, fixed hourly rates and guaranteed availability with more options for travel within the continental U.S., Caribbean, Canada, and Mexico. Jet Card members who wish to fly a long-range aircraft internationally will be able to use Jet Card funds to book a charter flight.

Delta Private Jets is the official private jet carrier of 2019 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) and presenting sponsor of the show’s Windward VIP Club.

“Private aviation and yachting go hand-in-hand, delivering the utmost level of service and luxury travel accommodations. As the official private jet carrier of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the Delta Private Jets brand will complement the spirit of yachting by inviting guests to learn about the luxuries of private aviation,” said Kelly Love, VP of Corporate Strategy and Business Development at Delta Private Jets.

The Marine Industries Association of South Florida estimates that more than 1,000 private planes land at regional FBOs (fixed base operators) during the show each year.

Delta Private Jets recently opened a new maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility at Sheltair Aviation in the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, featuring a 15,000-square-foot hangar and 2,200 square-feet of office space. The facility supports scheduled and unscheduled maintenance as well as servicing of private aircraft elsewhere in South Florida by a team of trained resident technicians.

“Similar to the yachting industry, private aviation is known for its extraordinary luxury and personalized service, with the two industries often intersecting due to their shared clientele,” said show producer Andrew Doole, Vice President and General Manager of Informa U.S. Boat Shows. “With its reputation for excellence built over the past 30 years, we are more than pleased to welcome Delta Private Jets as the official private jet carrier and presenting sponsor of our Windward VIP Club.”