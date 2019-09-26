The world’s largest in water boat show just got bigger: FLIBS 2019 is sailing into its 60th anniversary

Sailing into its 60th anniversary with unique activations, new experiences and an additional location, the world’s largest in-water boat show just got bigger. The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (October 30 – November 3, 2019), called #FLIBS for short, is the largest in-water boat show in the world, attracting a global audience of approximately 100,000 boating enthusiasts.

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), with its ever-expanding fleet of superyachts, sport fishing vessels, go-fast boats, submersibles, and everything in between, will soon be pulling into port. Besides a flotilla of over-the-top vessels from a Mansion Yacht made entirely of stainless steel, to the largest mega-yacht in the show, known as“Excellence,” this year’s show is guaranteed to make a splash.

Generating a substantial annual statewide economic impact of $857 million, FLIBS features nearly $4 billion in product with show sales exceeding $508 million. Located in the “Yachting Capital of the World” and recognized as the pinnacle of all nautical exhibitions, this year’s show will feature over 1,500 boats and 1,200 exhibitors, with more than 110,000 visitors from around the world expected to attend.

Here’s what’s new at this year’s 2019 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

Commemorating 60 years FLIBS is set to unveil the new Superyacht Village, an enclave for superyachts and superyacht enthusiasts featuring the most spectacular yachts in the show. With a new dedicated marina and on land exhibition space spanning 3.5 acres, Superyacht Village can accommodate yachts measuring up to 400 feet and will feature exhibits by renowned shipyards and yacht toys, including helicopters, personal submarines, exotic and collectible automotive, and other luxury items to showcase the superyacht lifestyle.

With six pre-existing locations, this year’s show will debut a seventh site located at Pier Sixty -Six Hotel & Marina’s new “Pier South” property. Adding to the magnitude of the show, the new location will expand the exhibition space to a total of 3 million square feet, all connected by an intricate network of water and ground transportation services. The new “Pier South” property will host this year’s Superyacht Village.

The Windward VIP Club – presented by Delta Private Jets, the Official Private Jet Carrier of FLIBS, in partnership with Ulysse Nardin, the Official Timekeeper of FLIBS – will have a spectacular new in-water location anchored in the heart of the show on the main dock at Bahia Mar. Providing a unique setting to enjoy the excitement of this international boating spectacular, the new in-water VIP experience will feature an arched tent with outdoor terraces for shore and water views as well as a luxury premium open bar and gourmet food offerings and a Cigar Lounge presented by Delta Private Jets. A luxurious place to network and lounge, the Windward VIP Club provides exclusive experiences, including a variety of wine tastings, the show’s signature Gosling’s Rum Dark & Stormy Island Bar, and intimate events by Delta Private Jets and Ulysse Nardin.

Mansion Yacht, the first yacht made entirely of stainless steel with spectacular indoor and outdoor decks that soar high above the entire show, will be docked behind the Windward VIP Club for exclusive guests to enjoy. Measuring 84 feet in length and 40feet across, the Mansion Yacht is not only unique insight, but also in build; the megayacht has four 18- foot hydraulic legs with a lifting capacity of a million pounds each, which allows the yacht to stand up in the water (up to 15 feet in the air in three feet of water). Encompassing 9,000 square feet overall, the mansion yacht features a 20ft elevated 2,300 square- foot furnished deck for breathtaking panoramic water views. Tours and events at the Mansion Yacht are by invitation only.

Measuring 262 feet, Excellence, launched by Abeking & Rasmussen and designed by Winch Design, is the newest super yacht in the show and will be on display at the Superyacht Village. Perfect for indulgent relaxation, the mega yacht features a swimming pool, a Jacuzzi, a sprawling beach club, and impressive custom limousine tenders. With its debut in May, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show marks only the second appearance for this superyacht masterpiece, which brings forward a new era in superyacht design.

The Sunset Soiree, Second Annual Best Yacht Chef Competition will take place on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7:00pm. Theyacht chef showdown, held in the new Superyacht Village, will be sizzling with excitement. Competing for the Best Yacht Chef title, some of the world’s leading yacht chefs will battle it out in this gastronomic competition.