Shower toilets – the future of bathroom design from Geberit

A new generation of bathware from Europe is melding chic design with ingenious gadgetry to achieve a touch of spa-like luxury in the home. Leading the way is Geberit, the European standard bearer in bathrooms, whose subtle yet habit-changing design twists are quickly finding fans in the UK.

Award-winning design

A case in point is Geberit’s AquaClean Mera – best summed up as a “shower toilet”. Not only does it combine the functionality of a toilet with the cleaning properties of a bidet, but it also sports a series of international award-winning design flourishes. The first thing to note about the AquaClean Mera, created by London-based designer Christoph Behling, is its sleek styling: Mera’s chrome surface creates an impression of floating, while the hidden cistern will complement most bathroom designs, from contemporary luxe apartments to more traditional settings.

Comfort convinces

The area in which Mera stands out dramatically from the crowd is comfort, with its heated seat and WhirlSpray technology, which produces a gentle cleansing spray of body-temperature water. Quiet, powerful flushing and an automatic lid, coupled with integrated odour extraction, should be enough to convince you that this is no ordinary toilet. An unexpected bonus for anyone making a visit to the lavatory in the early hours is the discreet night light – so you can avoid switching on bright lights and becoming suddenly wide awake.

Energy-saving functions

Geberit’s Sela unit shares many of the AquaClean Mera’s functions, but in a streamlined design that looks just like a regular toilet. Available as a wall-hung and floor-standing solution, the Sela has an integrated user-identification function, so the water heats up automatically as soon as you approach it. Thanks to its energy-saving function, the Sela consumes a minimal amount of energy, even in standby mode.

Retrofitting your current toilet

The AquaClean Tuma is a brand new compact shower toilet that’s also available as an enhancement seat that can be retrofitted to an existing toilet fixture. The key thing here is that no major structural alterations are needed, making it a simple way to introduce the benefits of the range to an existing bathroom.

With such clever advances in bathroom hygiene technology entering the mainstream in the UK – and without compromising on styling – Geberit is setting new standards in bathroom quality and comfort. Its AquaClean range should be foremost in the mind of anyone taking on a design-led bathroom project.

