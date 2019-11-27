Lexus Returns to 2019 Design Miami/ with onsite installation and innovative edible water droplets

Lexus will bring the stunning LC Convertible Concept as part of the brand’s first commissioned installation for Design Miami/ with an exhibition titled SUNSHOWER. Rounding out their presence at the 2019 art fair, Lexus will continue the successful Lexus Art Series: Art and Innovation talks with Whitewall, now in its fourth year.

Design Miami/ is a global forum for the most influential collectors, designers, curators and critics from around the world.

For the luxury automotive brand’s onsite installation, Lexus has responded to the fair’s theme of “Elements: Water” by commissioning designer Nao Tamura to create an immersive, multimedia installation that evokes the wondrousness of this natural, outdoor phenomenon. SUNSHOWER was curated by Design Miami/ Curatorial Director Aric Chen and prominent Milan-based curator and author Maria Cristina Didero. The ethereal exhibition will feature the LC Convertible Concept and reinforces the brand’s commitment to omotenashi (hospitality), takumi (artisanship) and the indoor-outdoor philosophy of engawa. Guests will be invited to experience SUNSHOWER, relax in the space, use its charging stations, and sample Ooho, innovative water capsules made of edible seaweed extract.

Lexus will join the 2019 Design Miami/ fair as the official automotive partner for the second year. As the brand that created the world’s first luxury hybrid in 2005, Lexus will support the show’s sustainable theme with an all-hybrid fleet to chauffeur the fair’s VIP guests.

OOHO BY NOTPLA: Edible and biodegradable. The alternative to plastic.

Furthering their commitment to innovation and sustainability, Lexus is partnering with Notpla to serve Ooho, the edible water droplets. Notpla is a company dedicated to creating advanced packaging solutions that disappear, naturally. The Ooho edible water droplets were previously a finalist in the 2014 Lexus Design Award and have been served at the London Marathon and during London Cocktail Week. For the first time they will be available in the US, and Design Miami/ guests will be able to sample the sustainable water solution at the Lexus booth at various times throughout the week. Ooho biodegrades in 4-6 weeks, or you can just eat it, making it ideal for on the go consumption.

Lexus Art Series: Art & Innovation Talks by Whitewall

Lexus and Whitewall Magazine will team up for the fourth year in a row and bring their ongoing discussion series to the official programming of Design Miami/. The series will take place on site at Design Miami/, as part of the fair’s official programming. The unique series of four conversations features an international group of global art and design leaders discussing key topics relevant to the creative space.

Participants like artist Troy Simmons, automotive designer Tadao Mori, curator Aric Chen, DJ Eduardo Castillo, and advisor Claudia Paetzold will discuss topics such as the design of our future cities, the artist as disrupter, sustainability in luxury markets, as well as the transformative power of design.

Last week, the 2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible made its global debut at the 2019 Los Angeles International Auto Show. Expanding the aspirational two-door LC family, the LC 500 Convertible offers an additional way to stimulate the senses – with the top down. The exterior of the new LC Convertible stylishly blends the coupe’s unique roofline with the character of a convertible, achieving an exquisite profile with the top open or closed.