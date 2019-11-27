World’s Best Digital Bank selected from nearly 300 banks globally

On October 29th, Global Finance presented it’s 20th Annual World’s Best Digital Bank Awards at the Digital Banks and Innovators Awards Dinner at the Harvard Club of New York City.

The overall winners for Global and Regional Corporate/Institutional Digital Banks and Consumer Digital Banks were revealed. Also announced were the overall Global sub-category winners. The grand prize of World’s Best Digital Bank was presented to Citi.

Citi has been named the World’s Best Digital Bank by Global Finance Magazine for the 18th consecutive year. As the World’s Best Digital Bank, Citi was selected from nearly 300 banks globally, that were assessed against a wide range of criteria focused on strategy, features and functionality in the online and mobile channels. Selection criteria included strength of strategy for attracting and servicing online customers, success in getting clients to use digital offerings, growth of online customer base, breadth of products offered, evidence of tangible benefits gained from digital initiatives, and web site design and functionality.

On Citi’s awards success, Joseph Giarraputo, President and Publisher at Global Finance Magazine states, “Continued commitment to providing customers with flexibility and control across all channels, in such a way that users can adopt, customize and engage with ease, regardless of size and location, helped Citi win a multitude of awards, including the Overall Best Digital Bank 2019 and Global Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Bank Award.”

CitiDirect BE and CitiConnect are a part of Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions’ omnichannel digital banking product suite. CitiDirect BE® is an institutional digital banking platform comprised of CitiDirect BE online and CitiDirect BE Mobile. CitiConnect is Citi’s industry-leading suite of institutional connectivity options, including CitiConnect API and CitiConnect API Developer Portal. Over the last year, significant enhancements have been made to CitiDirect BE and CitiConnect, in an effort to deliver value to clients through ease of use, real-time banking, digital security, data insights, and AI.

In addition to being recognized as the World’s Best Digital Bank, Citi received the top honor in a number of global and regional award categories.

Best Open Banking APIs

Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) provide an integrated suite of innovative and tailored cash management and trade finance services to multinational corporations, financial institutions and public sector organizations across the globe. Based on the foundation of the industry’s largest proprietary network with banking licenses in over 90 countries and globally integrated technology platforms, TTS continues to lead the way in offering the industry’s most comprehensive range of digitally enabled treasury, trade and liquidity management solutions.

Citigroup Inc. reported net income for the third quarter 2019 of $4.9 billion, or $2.07 per diluted share, on revenues of $18.6 billion.