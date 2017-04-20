Situated right at the heart of Plantage Amsterdam, a new hotel aims to connect business and leisure travelers to all Amsterdam has to offer.

Hyatt Regency Amsterdam is the first Hyatt Regency hotel to open in The Netherlands’ dynamic capital city. Hyatt Regency Amsterdam is the third Hyatt-branded hotel in The Netherlands, joining luxury lifestyle hotel Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht and select service hotel Hyatt Place Amsterdam Airport.

The hotel is nearby some of the city’s best museums, shopping and dining – with easy access to the city’s Metro trains and tram lines, guests can enjoy top sites including Rijksmuseum, Dam Square and Canal Ring. Additionally, the hotel is located less than 10 minutes from Amsterdam RAI Exhibition and Convention Center, and 20 minutes from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.

Hyatt Regency Amsterdam has been thoughtfully designed, blending history with a modern-day 24/7 lifestyle. The hotel’s 211 guestrooms, including 15 suites, range in size from 322 square feet (30 square meters) for a standard room to 1,356 square feet (126 square meters) for the Spinoza Suite. Inspired by the invigorating greenery of the hotel’s surroundings that is home to leafy boulevards, the city’s botanical garden and ARTIS Amsterdam Royal Zoo, each guestroom is elegantly decorated with blooming floral and botanical artwork. Flexible furnishings, a generous workspace, large windows, and a striking bathroom with soothing walk-in rain shower complete the guest experience.

The on-site restaurant and bar Mama Makan is the vibrant heart of the hotel’s drinking and dining experience. Evoking the atmosphere of a grand café inspired by the dining and sitting rooms of Jakarta, head chef Paul Verheul and his team take guests and locals on an enticing culinary journey. Bringing together authentic and bold aromas and tastes, Mama Makan is a fusion of traditional Dutch café fare and Indonesian specialties that make a great start or end to the day.

The bar is an extension of this captivating space, mixing up daring cocktails inspired by well-travelled spices, herbs and plants. This is also the place for a freshly brewed Javanese-style coffee or an ice-cold drink. When weather permits, the Mama Makan experience will be extended to the hotel terrace, where food and drinks can be enjoyed with the Dutch summer breeze.

The hotel’s 24-hour café-style market offers one-stop experience for guests to eat and drink whenever and wherever they would like. The market provides a wide selection of refreshing beverages along with delicious homemade pastries and bakery items.