How to Make the Most Out Of Your Air Conditioner in Summer

As the summer starts in Australia, we hear people saying their air conditioner is not working properly, the cooling is not right, the air throw is slow and so on. And when we ask them about the last time they had their air conditioner cleaned, they sound like they have no idea what we’re talking about. How can you think of benefiting from a thing when you’re not taking proper care of it? Air conditioners require continuous maintenance if you want them to keep running with their full potential. This piece of text is all about tips on how you can make the most out of your air conditioner in summer.

Clean the dirt and debris from the condenser unit. Who are you waiting for?

If you feel your air conditioner is not running up well, check the condenser unit. When the unit sucks in air from the surroundings, it swallows debris too. Run your garden hose on full pressure over the condenser unit from top to bottom. Yes, do you see all the debris? And you thought you were Mr. or Miss Clean because you take bath every day?

Your air conditioner needs some air too!

Don’t cover the ugly air conditioning condenser in an effort to hide it. People use all kinds of plants to conceal it. Experts say that the condensers need some room. Overgrown plants can block air passage, which can reduce the efficiency of your air conditioner. Trim and cut your plants around the condenser every now and then. Give it some space, will you?

Quit the welfare!

If you’ve not taken care of your house’s maintenance, there’s a huge chance that all the cooling is just slipping away from under your doors and cracks in the windows. Look for all the hidden passageways that send off all the cool air to your neighbourhood and get them fixed. The more you contain the cool air, the more you can make out of your air conditioner.

Don’t be stingy and change the filters regularly

Changing the filters depends on how much you use your air conditioner. Keep checking your filters during the summer season and don’t wait for them to be so dirty, no air could possibly come out of them. Change them every 2 to 3 months.

It’s the sun too…

If you are thinking you can get excellent air conditioning Brisbane while the sun sends in greetings, it’s not going to help. The best way to make the most out of your air conditioner is to use blinders on the windows. Close the blinder when the sun is just at the peak.

Leave the thermostat alone!

Anything that can send warm vibes to your thermostat is a no-no. It will “think” the room is still hot and will not let your AC rest, which can affect its efficiency and would consume lots of energy too. Remember, your thermostat likes to be alone – give it that at least!

Let the ceiling fan give a hand!

Your ceiling fan can share your AC’s load. Turn on your ceiling fan and let it make your room 10 degrees cooler!