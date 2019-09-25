Whirlwind of the senses: Four new radiant fragrances steeped in natural, urban elegance

First haute parfumerie collection for Celine, the new fragrance from Maison Francis Kurkdjian, the new iteration of Mon Guerlain, plus the magnetism and electricity of love.

Amyris extrait de parfum, the new fragrance duo from Maison Francis Kurkdjian

Initially created in an eau de parfum for women and an eau de toilette for men, Amyris extrait de parfum has been infused with new energy in a new duo of extraits de parfum by Francis Kurkdjian.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian introduces Amyris femme and Amyris Homme Extrait de Parfum, two new creations that reveal deep, sensual sillages. In these compositions, Francis Kurkdjian seals the encounter of Amyris from Jamaica and iris from Florence, infusing them with new energy.

The trail of the Amyris extrait de perfume for women has a floral, fruity bouquet, accentuated by absolute of jasmine from Egypt. Amyris extrait de parfum for men reveals an amber woody trail enriched by a creamy accord of spicy vanilla. To illustrate the energy of the new fragrance, Maison Francis Kurkdjian has premiered a film featuring a young couple on a passionate escapade through the streets of Paris.

Hedi Slimane reprises tradition of couturier parfumeur with first haute parfumerie collection for Celine

Following his arrival as Artistic Director of Celine, Hedi Slimane has unveiled his first perfume collection for the Maison. Faithfulto the tradition of couturier parfumeur, Hedi Slimane has crafted 11 very personal fragrances that capture his signature stylistic codes.

The inspirations written down in Hedi Slimane’s olfactory journal become 11 trails with names that evoke Parisian sophistication, including Parade, Saint-Germain-des-Prés, Dans Paris and Cologne Française. The essence of French classicism is challenged by the gender-fluid style of a collection where feminine and masculine notes respond to one anotherand harmonize.

Nine of the 11 perfumes will be available from the end of October at the first Celine Haute Parfumerie boutique at 390, rue Saint-Honoré in Paris. The entire collection will be available exclusively at Celine boutiques.

Guerlain unveils the ultimate expression of modern femininity with Mon Guerlain Eau de Parfum Intense

The new iteration of Mon Guerlain, the latest feminine fragrance from the Maison, Mon Guerlain Eau de Parfum Intense has been created for women with bold personality. This expression is embodied by the aura of one such woman, Angelina Jolie, Guerlain muse and friend of the Maison since 2017.

A composition crafted by the duo Thierry Wasser and Guerlain Perfumer Delphine Jelk, this incomparably fresh oriental fragrance is made from a blend of the very finest ingredients, including Tahitian vanilla from Papua New Guinea, jasmine Sambac from India, sandalwood album from Australia and lavender from Provence.

Tiffany & Co. Unveiled Tiffany & Love, the New Fragrances for Him and for Her.

Tiffany & Love is the next chapter in perfumery for Tiffany & Co., and honors the brand’s legacy of celebrating love and commitment. The two complementary fragrances are a tribute to emotional connection, and the many ways love is defined and expressed. This is the brand’s first exploration into the dual fragrance category, and the inaugural launch of men’s fragrance under the creative direction of Reed Krakoff, chief artistic officer, Tiffany & Co.

“As a brand, we’ve always celebrated the enduring power of love in all its forms,” says Krakoff. “Our new Tiffany & Love fragrances are a reflection of modern love and the authentic connections that reflect the strength, joy, and promise we find in one another.”

“With the launch of Tiffany & Love, we sought to create fragrances for romantics that define love in their own way,” says Simona Cattaneo, chief marketing officer, Coty Luxury. “The fragrances embody and embrace all forms of love, inspiring all to join the #LoveYourWay conversation by sharing authentic stories of personal love and connection.”

The Tiffany & Love fragrances are both crafted by a duo of perfumers, and express the magnetism and electricity of love. Each fragrance has its own unique structure but share a common hero ingredient, blue sequoia. Tiffany & Love for Him is a citrusy aromatic fragrance with a wood-infused base created by perfumers Sophie Labbé and Nicolas Beaulieu of IFF. Tiffany & Love for Her is a modern woody floral scent created by perfumers Honorine Blanc and Marie Salamagne of Firmenich.