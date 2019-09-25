shop-the-room: Sotheby’s x Perigold take the luxury property listings to the next level

Sotheby’s creates virtual stagings with Perigold furniture.

The addition of the high-end furnishings will further enable Sotheby’s International Realty sales associates to stage a home that best suits the aesthetic and lifestyle of their clients.

Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates announced an affiliation with Perigold, the luxury home furnishings retailer, to introduce premium pieces into the Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty (SM) augmented reality (AR) app. The collaboration enables Sotheby’s International Realty agents to create virtual stagings with distinguished Perigold furniture and décor within the app. Perigold’s fine furnishings include pieces from cutting-edge innovators and heritage-rich mainstays.

Perigold will help Sotheby’s to take their luxury property listings to the next level with extraordinary furniture and décor from the design world’s top names.

“Through this relationship, consumers and real estate agents alike will discover how fine furniture and décor – some of which were previously only available to industry professionals – can truly elevate a room and captivate even the most discerning clientele. Regardless of the style of home, having the right furnishings can be one of the most powerful tools when creating a space that is sure to leave a favorable impression,” commented Rebecca Ginns, general manager, Perigold.

According to John Passerini, global vice president of interactive marketing, Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates, the collaboration with Perigold “builds upon the continued excitement from our global network and agents to provide clients with the latest and best in technology.”

Sotheby’s International Realty agents who utilize Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty will have the opportunity to select virtual stagings featuring exclusive Perigold furnishings. These designs will be shoppable within Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty.