Pantone Color Institute celebrates the rainbow’s most complex color through whisky

The Macallan Edition Purple – A Celebration of Natural Color in Partnership with Pantone Color Institute.

The Macallan Unveils Edition No. 5 Whisky and The Macallan Edition Purple. The whisky colour that makes up The Macallan Edition No. 5 is called ‘sunlit barley’, created during the maturation process inside exceptional American Oak casks.

In celebration of natural color, The Macallan Scotch Whisky collaborated with world-renowned color experts, the Pantone Color Institute, to create a uniquely bold and complex color for the release of a new whisky, The Macallan Edition No. 5. To commemorate this special launch and partnership with Pantone, The Macallan is bringing its Edition No. 5 expression and The Macallan Edition Purple color to life with a one-of-a-kind exhibit exploring the art and science of whisky and color making in New York City this September.

This Macallan single malt celebrates the commitment to natural color and the intricate whisky-making process.

In this exhibit, you’ll discover the art and science behind whisky and color creation and how the new Pantone shade was inspired by The Macallan’s complex whiskey-making process and their 100% natural color resulting from the oak casks in whichthe whisky is matured. As part of the experience, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a sample of The Macallan’s newlyreleased Edition No. 5 whisky along with a snack.

With The Macallan Edition No. 5, it is the complexity and precision of the whisky-making process which defines this color creation; showcasing the infinite hues, creativity and expertise which harnesses the natural color of The Macallan.

“We can find much common ground between whisky making and color creation and with Edition No. 5 we have been able to explore and celebrate these two art forms,” said Sarah Burgess, The Macallan Whisky Maker. “Whilst color development starts with mixing basic colors with precision to achieve different shades, for whiskey-making, it is the knowledge and understanding of a specific palette of colors from the cask which is the starting point. From here we can craft the desired character and specific color of the final whisky.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute, said, “As the rainbow’s most complex color, purple naturally felt like the ideal shade to highlight the equally complex process involved in The Macallan’s whisky making. This new vibrant shade developed for Edition No. 5, brings to life the exquisite combination of distinctive natural hues found in this whisky.”

Only American oak casks were handpicked for this single malt, primarily for their color, in order to deliver a whisky with a wonderfully full flavor. The result is a beautiful, sunlit barley color that is accompanied by an intriguingly intense flavor profile thathosts sweet notes of caramel and fresh fruit combined with oak spices.

The Macallan Edition No. 5 is available in the U.S. market and select global markets for a suggested retail price of $120.