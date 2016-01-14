Pitti Uomo 89: Timothy Everest For La Martina‬

A capsule for young gentlemen.



When family-based polo lifestyle company La Martina collaborates with leading British Tailor Timothy Everest, the resulting collection is equally at home in town or country…

On the occasion of Pitti Uomo 89, La Martina presented a capsule collection created together with Timothy Everest, British tailor and designer of international fame. Aimed to the young urban gentleman, the new St James by Timothy Everest collection embodies the quintessential British tailoring revised and inspired to contemporary.

Inspiration is the style of young British officers from the sixties, given a modern makeover. The garments are made up in a slim

fit, colours pick up on the shades of officers’ uniforms. A traditional blazer in tweed with three buttons and pointed lapels is

slightly shorter and tighter, a double-breasted blazer is inspired by the real navy jacket, a double-breasted coat has a highly

tailored cut but is tighter at the waist.

The last coat is rather casual: a cross between a padded jacket and a casual blazer, made of Shetland Tweed, for a head very versatile to wear every day with details and impact: the patch pockets and inserts twill on the shoulders.