Haider Ackermann’s debut collection for Berluti revealed new basics in men wardrobe

Fall-Winter 2017 show: First collection by Haider Ackermann for Berluti.

Berluti Fall Winter 2017-look5

Haider Ackermann, Berluti’s new Creative Director, presented his first collection for the luxury Maison. Ackermann’s concept revolved around the passage of time and materials’ patina.

The much-awaited debut collection for Berluti by Haider Ackermann revealed new basics in a wardrobe for men. According to the luxury fashion house (a subsidiary brand of LVMH luxury group), this collection is a manifesto for clothes that develop a patina over time and are easily handed on from one generation to the next, the collection is designed as a list of key pieces. These pieces include a bomber jacket in nylon and cashmere, a soft velvet tuxedo in royal blue, a black leather aviator jacket with red lining, and leather bags …as exquisite as they are casual… The color palette for these basics is marked by contrasts.

The distinctive essence of Berluti lies in the details and the amazing quality of materials, like a roll neck cashmere sweater with just two seams that fits like a second skin.

Fall Winter 2017 for Berluti is dressed in timeless camel, navy and kaki. The palette is joined by combinations of blues and powder pink hues clashing with burgundy.

Established in 1895 by Italian Alessandro Berluti of Marche, Berluti is based in Paris on rue Marbeuf. Alessandro Sartori was its artistic director for 5 years, ending his role in February 2016.

Berluti Fall Winter 2017-look9 Berluti Fall Winter 2017-look7 Berluti Fall Winter 2017-look8 Berluti Fall Winter 2017-look6 Berluti Fall Winter 2017-look4 Berluti Fall Winter 2017-look3 Berluti Fall Winter 2017-look2 Berluti Fall Winter 2017 Berluti Fall Winter 2017-

 

