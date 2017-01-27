6 Casinos That Can Compete With Heaven In Luxury

Casinos in Vegas are nothing like what the Hollywood shows us. They are dull, boring and overfilled with simple-minded commoners and tourists. You won’t find a single man in a tuxedo there. All of them wear shorts and sandals and those ugly belt-purse-thingies. And all of them are overweight and ugly.

No class, no style, no nothing.

There are, however, six casinos in this world that are as good if not better than the movies. All of them can compete with heaven in terms of luxury. Care to learn more?

The great six

This six consists of only the most luxurious casinos to ever be built by the hands of men although, at times, you may believe that ancient gods themselves are responsible for the glory in front of you.

1. Galaxy in Macau.

This is probably the most gorgeous palace a man can imagine. The casino was built for whooping two billion dollars of investment and is literally a piece of architectural art. The fun part about it is that this casino isn’t filled with aging money sacks. It manages to attract younger, trendy audience who are still not afraid to take the gamble and raise the stakes.

2. Caesar’s Palace in Vegas.

This is the jewel of Las Vegas and, by all means, everything I’ve written above does not apply to this holy land of famous gamblers. A mere look at it is enough to understand that you walk among the pantheon of Gods, from Jupiter to Pluto.

3. The Revel in Atlantic City.

We are talking about a massive steel and glass complex of pure, minimalistic, modern design on a shore that still managed to cost more than two billion dollars. If that’s not impressive – I don’t know what is.

4. The Sun City Casino.

If you are looking for walls made of gold – you have come to the right place. The Sun City may be a bit too luxurious for my taste, but it definitely makes into the list because of beautiful design, high stakes and exquisite cuisine served to most honorary guests of the casino.

5. Ibiza Gran Hotel Casino in the Balearic Islands, Spain.

Ibiza, beaches and parties until dawn – what can be better? I know what – high stakes at one of the best casinos in the world! The hotel, by the way, is known for a rather romantic setting – perfect for love and romance, not so much for a family visit though.

6. The Kurhaus of Baden-Baden in Germany.

This establishment was built back in 1820 and has remained the mark of an elite gambling houseever since. Not much has changed in terms of decorations and the setting of the halls. Thestakes are higher though, and it’s amazing!

Conclusion

There isn’t much to say, really. If you haven’t visited these famous casinos, you can’t say that you’ve led a life of true gambler.