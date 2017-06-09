The biggest luxury group of the world announces jury for first LVMH Innovation Award at Viva Technology 2017. This year VivaTech will welcome 50,000 attendees from around the world including 5,000 startups, 1,000 investors, and 400 speakers with names like Eric Schmidt, John Collison, Jeff Immelt and Daniel Zhang.

The second edition of Viva Technology digital mega show, “the rendezvous for game changers” in digital transformation,

is set for June 15-17. LVMH luxury group will welcome visitors to a 500-square-meter innovation lab, dubbed “L’Atelier

LVMH” where the 32 startups selected as finalists for the first LVMH Innovation Award will pitch their creations and

concepts.

The members of the jury that will select the winner have just been announced, bringing together key players from the tech and startup community, along with business angels and prominent corporate leaders.

This newly created award will be given to one of the finalists, who were selected from over 500 candidates. After

hearing pitches from the startups detailing their business model, the jury will announce the winner on Friday, June 16

at 10 am during a special session on the main stage at Viva Technology hosted by Bernard Arnault, Chairman & CEO of

LVMH.

The jury constitutes a prestigious panel of prominent experts, with business angels, heads of innovative businesses, entrepreneurs and innovators. Alongside Bernard Arnault, Chairman of the Jury, and Ian Rogers, Chief Digital Officer of LVMH, the members are:

• Angela Ahrendts, Senior Vice President of Retail, Apple

• Alexandre Arnault, Co-Chief Executive Officer, RIMOWA;

• Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Accor;

• Stewart Butterfield, Founder of Slack;

• Tony Fadell, Inventor and investor;

• Kirsten Green, Managing Director, Forerunner Ventures;

• Natalie Massenet, Entrepreneur, Imaginary;

• Nas, Artist and investor.

• Daniel Zhang, Chief Executive Officer, Alibaba.